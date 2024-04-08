International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian T-80 Tank Crush Ukrainian Fortified Positions in South Donetsk
Russia’s Ministry Defense published a footage that shows T-80BVM of Vostok Battlegroup in combat action, obliterating Ukrainian troops and strongholds.
As the tank approached the enemy stronghold, it became apparent that the position was equipped with a machine gun that could pose a threat to the advancing Russian troops. In a matter of moments, the Russian vehicle opened fire on the enemy positions, successfully destroying the target and clearing the path for the infantry.According to tank crew members, strongholds with machine guns are currently the main obstacle for the Russian forces. However, tanks like T-80BVM effectively iron out this problem.
08:07 GMT 08.04.2024
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has released footage that shows T-80BVM of Battlegroup Vostok in combat action, obliterating Ukrainian troops and strongholds.
As the tank approached the enemy stronghold, it became apparent that the position was equipped with a machine gun that could pose a threat to the advancing Russian troops. In a matter of moments, the Russian vehicle opened fire on the enemy positions, successfully destroying the target and clearing the path for the infantry.
According to tank crew members, strongholds with machine guns are currently the main obstacle for the Russian forces. However, tanks like T-80BVM effectively iron out this problem.
