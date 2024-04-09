https://sputnikglobe.com/20240409/27-terrorist-attacks-prevented-in-russia-this-year---statement-1117823461.html

Twenty-Seven Terrorist Attacks Prevented in Russia This Year - National Antiterrorism Committee

A total of 27 terrorist attacks on transport, fuel, energy and defense industry facilities have been prevented in Russia since the beginning of the year, the National Antiterrorism Committee said on Tuesday.

"Government authorities and law enforcement agencies are taking measures to strengthen the security of facilities involved in providing air defense and supplying new Russian regions. As a result of timely actions, 27 terrorist attacks at such facilities were prevented. Attempts to penetrate into Russian territory by Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance units were stopped," the committee said in a statement.

