International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240409/27-terrorist-attacks-prevented-in-russia-this-year---statement-1117823461.html
Twenty-Seven Terrorist Attacks Prevented in Russia This Year - National Antiterrorism Committee
Twenty-Seven Terrorist Attacks Prevented in Russia This Year - National Antiterrorism Committee
Sputnik International
A total of 27 terrorist attacks on transport, fuel, energy and defense industry facilities have been prevented in Russia since the beginning of the year, the National Antiterrorism Committee said on Tuesday.
2024-04-09T08:54+0000
2024-04-09T09:04+0000
russia
counter-terrorism
national antiterrorism committee (nac)
terrorism
terrorist attack
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/19/1110577890_0:79:1594:976_1920x0_80_0_0_96e0c044f81e976445ee8a71b53c00d3.jpg
"Government authorities and law enforcement agencies are taking measures to strengthen the security of facilities involved in providing air defense and supplying new Russian regions. As a result of timely actions, 27 terrorist attacks at such facilities were prevented. Attempts to penetrate into Russian territory by Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance units were stopped," the committee said in a statement.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/19/1110577890_95:0:1500:1054_1920x0_80_0_0_af0da6a08e56b65ba03c8d1612c3988c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
anti-terrorism, terrorism, national antiterrorism committee, counter-terrorism
anti-terrorism, terrorism, national antiterrorism committee, counter-terrorism

Twenty-Seven Terrorist Attacks Prevented in Russia This Year - National Antiterrorism Committee

08:54 GMT 09.04.2024 (Updated: 09:04 GMT 09.04.2024)
© ФСБ РФ / Go to the mediabankFSB - Russian Security Service
FSB - Russian Security Service - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.04.2024
© ФСБ РФ
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total of 27 terrorist attacks on transport, fuel, energy and defense industry facilities have been prevented in Russia since the beginning of the year, the National Antiterrorism Committee said on Tuesday.
"Government authorities and law enforcement agencies are taking measures to strengthen the security of facilities involved in providing air defense and supplying new Russian regions. As a result of timely actions, 27 terrorist attacks at such facilities were prevented. Attempts to penetrate into Russian territory by Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance units were stopped," the committee said in a statement.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала