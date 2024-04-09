https://sputnikglobe.com/20240409/china-calmly-responds-to-us-lecturing-on-trade-during-treasury-secretarys-visit-1117819870.html

China Calmly Responds to US Lecturing on Trade During Treasury Secretary's Visit

China Calmly Responds to US Lecturing on Trade During Treasury Secretary's Visit

Sputnik International

Both Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Yellen said relations between the US and China are “stabilizing,” but caution that a number of issues remain unresolved.

2024-04-09T04:49+0000

2024-04-09T04:49+0000

2024-04-09T05:10+0000

analysis

china

economy

janet yellen

trade

us-china trade war

us-china relations

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/09/1117820061_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5d5e653e448b9bcaf721b27b09de23a9.jpg

According to a recent report from RT, Beijing urged the White House not to politicize bilateral trade and to abide by “basic norms” of the market economy.The report follows US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s visit to China Sunday. Both Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Yellen said relations between the US and China are “stabilizing” but cautioned that a number of issues remain unresolved."It is hoped that the US will abide by the basic norms of market economy including fair competition and open cooperation, refrain from turning economic and trade issues into political or security issues, and view the issue of production capacity objectively and dialectically from a market-oriented and global perspective,” the premier told Yellen during the meeting.Radhika Desai spoke with Sputnik’s The Critical Hour Monday about the economic relationship between China and the US. Desai is an author and professor at the Department of Political Studies and director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Canada.“And China is also absolutely right that what the US is doing is turning economic and trade issues into political and security issues,” she continued. “China is asking the US to look at the issue of productive capacity objectively and dialectically. Basically, they’re asking the US officials to take, shall we say, a Marxist view of these things, because at the end of the day, dialectics is all about Marxism.”“But I think underlying this, there is another level which is entirely serious,” the author said. “And this has to do with the fact that what China means by free trade and even globalization is something different from what the US and most of the West mean by it.”“So, yes, one should have free trade, but third world countries are allowed to pursue industrial policy. They are allowed to develop their industries because, you know, if you look at the history of industrialization, no country has industrialized without a certain degree of state involvement and certainly very high degree of state involvement, a certain degree of protection, a certain degree of industrial policy, a certain degree of subsidies, you name it. The whole slew of measures were used by the US, Germany, Japan in its day, even by the UK, in order to industrialize.”Sputnik’s Garland Nixon addressed the irony of Yellen's visit to China, as the US is lecturing a nation experiencing economic success on the subject.“On the other hand, other US corporations were threatened by China, for example, Google and Meta and so on,” she added. “They want the US to, essentially, wage war against China, hybrid war, military war, everything war. And, of course, the US military industrial complex has its own reasons to do that. So, essentially, the US state is being pulled and pushed in every kind of direction vis-a-vis China and it can't really produce a coherent policy.”Leon then asked the professor for comment on the upcoming US presidential election as it related to the country’s economic ties with China. Desai suggests that both Republicans and Democrats use China as a scapegoat for the economic hardships their policies have created.“What we are looking at is a situation in which ordinary people are suffering because of the policies pursued by the US administration, policies that were one-sided [and] in favor of US corporations, so much so that they coddle US corporations and US corporations are not even required to be efficient or competitive,” she explained.“So, essentially, they are accorded to the extent that they have become royalty corporations, their income is no longer earned or most of it is not earned, in any reasonable understanding of the term. So these policies are leading to the repeat suffering of the people.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240318/chinas-infrastructure-triumphs-prove-west-has-much-to-learn-from-beijing-1117395791.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/chinas-cheap-green-imports-hurts-us-economy-white-house-reportedly-laments-1117595983.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240224/china-making-ai-breakthroughs-despite-bidens-sanctions-1116956025.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

china, us, trade, yellen, us-china trade wars, economy