Israel Relents, for Now; Ecuador-Mexico Spat; Eclipse Buzz
Israel Relents, for Now; Ecuador-Mexico Spat; Eclipse Buzz
Israel Relents, for Now; Ecuador-Mexico Spat; Eclipse Buzz
04:14 GMT 09.04.2024 (Updated: 09:11 GMT 09.04.2024)
Another Boeing plane malfunctions on the runway, and another US bridge experiences a close call.
Former US diplomat and former senior foreign policy advisor Jim Jatras joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the raid on the Mexican embassy in Quito by Ecuadorian authorities, what will happen as the House of Representatives prepares to vote on Ukraine aid and whether Mike Johnson will retain the speakership after, former President Donald Trump’s reported peace plan for Ukraine, what the Biden administration is proposing for Kiev in contrast, and what kind of blocs are forming in Europe as some continental leaders continue to push to join Kiev’s troops on the ground.
Founder of Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News Paul Wright discusses access to education in prison, education levels among incarcerated people, how stripping education programs from prison is a bipartisan project, and why neither party seems to consider the idea of social good as they promote ever-crueler prison conditions.
Spokesperson for Black Hive Anthony Rogers-Wright discusses Donald Trump’s political maneuvering around abortion, the fundraising competition between Trump and President Joe Biden, an archaic law that could kick Biden off the Ohio ballot in November, more retirements among Republican members of the House of Representatives, Joe Biden's plans to cancel more student loan debt, the Israeli army’s retreats from Khan Younis and the collective punishment of Palestinian prisoners.
Longtime educator and activist Bill Ayers discusses record rates of truancy and absenteeism, how the COVID pandemic had an effect on this, the concept of horizontal learning, and how schools can bring students back to classrooms.
The Misfits also discuss new rules of consent for sensitive exams in medical settings, how insurance companies are using drones to keep an eye on their customers, and the Rock’s political positions.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM