Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Beijing, China, on Monday for a diplomatic visit with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi regarding bilateral and global matters.
A press release revealed the top diplomats would weigh in on joint work regarding the UN, BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the G20, and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, among other multilateral mechanisms. Lavrov's visit is expected to last until April 9.
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov arrived in beijing, china, on monday for a diplomatic visit with his chinese counterpart wang yi regarding bilateral and global matters.
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov arrived in beijing, china, on monday for a diplomatic visit with his chinese counterpart wang yi regarding bilateral and global matters.

Lavrov, Wang Yi Hold Press Conference After Talks

04:27 GMT 09.04.2024
The foreign ministers of the two nations discussed trade, counterterrorism, and other matters.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Beijing, China, on Monday for a diplomatic visit with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi regarding bilateral and global matters.
A press release revealed the top diplomats would weigh in on joint work regarding the UN, BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the G20, and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, among other multilateral mechanisms. Lavrov's visit is expected to last until April 9.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
