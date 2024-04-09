https://sputnikglobe.com/20240409/lavrov-holds-press-conference-after-talks-with-chinese-foreign-minister-wang-yi-1117819749.html
Lavrov, Wang Yi Hold Press Conference After Talks
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Beijing, China, on Monday for a diplomatic visit with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi regarding bilateral and global matters.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Beijing, China, on Monday for a diplomatic visit with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi regarding bilateral and global matters.A press release revealed the top diplomats would weigh in on joint work regarding the UN, BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the G20, and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, among other multilateral mechanisms. Lavrov's visit is expected to last until April 9.
04:27 GMT 09.04.2024 (Updated: 04:32 GMT 09.04.2024)
The foreign ministers of the two nations discussed trade, counterterrorism, and other matters.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Beijing, China, on Monday for a diplomatic visit with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi regarding bilateral and global matters.
A press release revealed the top diplomats would weigh in on joint work regarding the UN, BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the G20, and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, among other multilateral mechanisms. Lavrov's visit is expected to last until April 9.
