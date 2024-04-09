https://sputnikglobe.com/20240409/lavrov-in-china-ecuador-attacks-mexican-embassy-slovakia-elections-1117815003.html

Lavrov in China; Ecuador Attacks Mexican Embassy; Slovakia Elections

Several Latin American nations are breaking off relations with Ecuador after its government raided the Mexican embassy and seized the former Ecuadorian Vice President.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the Russian use of gide bombs and Ukraine's attack on a nuclear power plant.Dr. Radhika Desai, author, professor in the Department of Political Studies, and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba in Canada, joins us to discuss Janet Yellen's trip to China.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the results of the election in Slovakia and NATO's subservience to US imperialism.Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss the 2024 election and the US response to the Gaza conflict.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss the Israeli attack on the Iranian embassy and President Biden's problems at home related to his support of Israeli policies.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss economic changes in the EU and electoral pushback against government support of Israel in the UK.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss US policies to destroy/contain Russia and China.Dan Kovalik, a writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss US plans to build a new military base in Argentina and the Ecuadorian assault on the Mexican embassy.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

