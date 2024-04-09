https://sputnikglobe.com/20240409/majority-of-likely-us-voters-believe-inflation-very-serious-problem-1117819249.html

Majority of Likely US Voters Believe Inflation ‘Very Serious’ Problem

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A majority of likely voters in the United States believe inflation is a very serious problem, a new Rasmussen Reports poll revealed Monday. More than eight-in-ten respondents, 84%, believe that inflation is a serious problem, including 57% who believe it is very serious, according to the survey. Just 14% of respondents said inflation is not a serious problem. The numbers are nearly identical to the results of an August 2023 poll, Rasmussen reported. The US Federal Reserve may be forced to increase interest rates if progress on addressing inflation stalls or reverses, Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Michelle Bowman said Friday. The Rasmussen poll surveyed 1,100 likely US voters from March 26-28. The poll maintains a margin of error of plus-or-minus three percentage points with a 95% confidence level.

