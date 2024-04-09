https://sputnikglobe.com/20240409/mike-johnson-battles-his-own-party-to-push-through-divisive-ukraine-aid-1117814529.html

Mike Johnson Battles His Own Party to Push Through Divisive Ukraine Aid

Mike Johnson Battles His Own Party to Push Through Divisive Ukraine Aid

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall break down current events including House Speaker Mike Johnson pushing the Ukraine aid bill.

2024-04-09T04:17+0000

2024-04-09T04:17+0000

2024-04-09T08:57+0000

the final countdown

zaporozhye

jack smith

donald trump

joe biden

2024 us presidential election

mike johnson

fisa

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/08/1117815192_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_32f6b219e6217c6a4541e2927d08f816.jpg

Mike Johnson Battles His Own Party to Push Through Divisive Ukraine Aid Sputnik International On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall break down current events including House Speaker Mike Johnson pushing the Ukraine aid bill.

The show begins with Ukrainian whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko discussing the ongoing efforts of House Speaker Mike Johnson to secure aid for Ukraine despite internal divisions within the GOP. He also discusses the recent drone attack on the Zaporozhye nuclear plant.Then, counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon sheds light on the escalating tensions between Special Counsel Jack Smith and Judge Aileen Canon in the high-profile case concerning classified documents found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.The second hour starts with political consultant Robert Hornack delving into the fundraising campaigns of both President Biden and former President Trump, analyzing their strategies.The show closes with media commentator Mitch Roschelle discussing House Speaker Mike Johnson's efforts to rally legislative support for the reauthorization of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

zaporozhye

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ted Rall https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg

Ted Rall https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ted Rall https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg

the final countdown, why mike johnson supports ukraine, will us congress adopt aid for ukraine, what is us foreign intelligence surveillance act, trump mar-o-lago case