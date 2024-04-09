https://sputnikglobe.com/20240409/russia-china-agree-to-start-dialogue-on-creation-of-eurasian-security---lavrov-1117821443.html
Lavrov: Russia, China Agree to Start Dialogue on Creation of Eurasian Security
Sputnik International
Russia and China have agreed to start dialogue on the creation of Eurasian security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
He said both Russia and China aim to strengthen security in Eurasia, while the existing platforms of euroatlantic security, NATO and the OSCE, have "exhausted themselves as relevant structures capable of any meaningful negotiation based on the balance of interests."
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Russia and China have agreed to start dialogue on the creation of Eurasian security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"The task of forming Eurasian security is called for. [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin mentioned this in his address to the Federal Assembly. Our Chinese friends and I have agreed to start a dialogue, with the involvement of other like-minded [countries], on this issue," Lavrov said after talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.