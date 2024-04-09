https://sputnikglobe.com/20240409/russia-china-agree-to-start-dialogue-on-creation-of-eurasian-security---lavrov-1117821443.html

Lavrov: Russia, China Agree to Start Dialogue on Creation of Eurasian Security

Lavrov: Russia, China Agree to Start Dialogue on Creation of Eurasian Security

Sputnik International

Russia and China have agreed to start dialogue on the creation of Eurasian security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

2024-04-09T05:43+0000

2024-04-09T05:43+0000

2024-04-09T05:46+0000

world

russia

china

sergey lavrov

wang yi

eurasia

nato

osce

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0d/1117308819_0:56:1237:751_1920x0_80_0_0_d157f26ea50b93637d847f164c696c8f.png

He said both Russia and China aim to strengthen security in Eurasia, while the existing platforms of euroatlantic security, NATO and the OSCE, have "exhausted themselves as relevant structures capable of any meaningful negotiation based on the balance of interests."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240122/natos-steadfast-defender-exercises-threaten-europes-security-1116319041.html

russia

china

eurasia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, china, russia china eurasian security, eurasian security russia, china eurasian security