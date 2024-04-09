https://sputnikglobe.com/20240409/russian-military-presses-forward-in-the-donbass-israel-awaits-irans-retaliatory-response-1117818706.html
Russian Military Presses Forward in the Donbass; Israel Awaits Iran's Retaliatory Response
Russian Military Presses Forward in the Donbass; Israel Awaits Iran's Retaliatory Response
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the Russian military's latest advance west of Bakhmut.
Russian Military Presses Forward in the Donbass; Israel Awaits Iran's Retaliatory Response
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the Russian military's latest advance west of Bakhmut.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to journalist and co-host of the Final Countdown Angie Wong about Donald Trump's record setting fundraiser, which saw him raise over $50 million over the weekend.Then, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke to Rachel about the Russian military's advance in the Donbass region.To open the final hour of the show, Rachel was joined by journalist and professor at the American University Said Arikat, who spoke about the ongoing Israeli invasion of Gaza and the regional tensions caused by the latter's war with Hamas.In the final segment, Rachel spoke to journalist and Editor at The Cradle Esteban Carrillo about the diplomatic spat between Mexico and Ecuador.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Russian Military Presses Forward in the Donbass; Israel Awaits Iran's Retaliatory Response
04:15 GMT 09.04.2024
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the Russian military's latest advance west of Bakhmut.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to journalist and co-host of the Final Countdown Angie Wong about Donald Trump's record setting fundraiser, which saw him raise over $50 million over the weekend.
Then, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke to Rachel about the Russian military's advance in the Donbass region.
To open the final hour of the show, Rachel was joined by journalist and professor at the American University Said Arikat, who spoke about the ongoing Israeli invasion of Gaza and the regional tensions caused by the latter's war with Hamas.
In the final segment, Rachel spoke to journalist and Editor at The Cradle Esteban Carrillo about the diplomatic spat between Mexico and Ecuador.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM