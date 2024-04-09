https://sputnikglobe.com/20240409/russian-military-presses-forward-in-the-donbass-israel-awaits-irans-retaliatory-response-1117818706.html

Russian Military Presses Forward in the Donbass; Israel Awaits Iran's Retaliatory Response

Russian Military Presses Forward in the Donbass; Israel Awaits Iran's Retaliatory Response

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the Russian military's latest advance west of Bakhmut.

2024-04-09T04:15+0000

2024-04-09T04:15+0000

2024-04-09T09:15+0000

the backstory

donbass

ukraine

donald trump

joe biden

gaza strip

iran

israel

ecuador

mexico

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/09/1117819034_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d193e9feaf59c6ad82e2c9effc46ec40.png

Russian Military Presses Forward in the Donbass; Israel Awaits Iran's Retaliatory Response Sputnik International On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the Russian military's latest advance west of Bakhmut.

In the first hour, Rachel spoke to journalist and co-host of the Final Countdown Angie Wong about Donald Trump's record setting fundraiser, which saw him raise over $50 million over the weekend.Then, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke to Rachel about the Russian military's advance in the Donbass region.To open the final hour of the show, Rachel was joined by journalist and professor at the American University Said Arikat, who spoke about the ongoing Israeli invasion of Gaza and the regional tensions caused by the latter's war with Hamas.In the final segment, Rachel spoke to journalist and Editor at The Cradle Esteban Carrillo about the diplomatic spat between Mexico and Ecuador.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

donbass

ukraine

gaza strip

iran

israel

mexico

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

the backstory, will iran attack israel, russia advances in donbass, ecuador raids mexican embassy, trump fundraising