Trump Fundraiser Shatters All Records; Ukrainian Drones Attack Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul, together with their panel of experts, explore global issues, including the Ukrainian drone attack on the Zaporozhye nuclear facility.

The show opens with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda discussing the recent drone attack leading to damage at the Russian-controlled Zaporozhye nuclear reactor. He also touches on the Slovakia presidential elections.Then, host of the Critical Hour on Radio Sputnik Garland Nixon talks about President Biden's visit to Baltimore, where he announced federal assistance in response to a catastrophic bridge collapse.The second hour closes with lawyer and political commentator Robert Patillo, shedding light on the concerns raised by a retired judge regarding the statute cited in former President Trump's motion to recuse himself in the New York hush-money case.Then, chief editor of the Cradle Esteban Carrillo provides an in-depth analysis of the recent Ecuadorian raid on the Mexican Embassy.The show wraps with independent journalist Daniel Lazare examining the purported plan by former President Trump to bring an end to fighting in Ukraine.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

