Ukrainian Drone Attacks Building at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
Ukrainian Drone Attacks Building at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
A Ukrainian armed forces drone has attacked the roof of a building with a unique training center of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), but no one was injured, the plant's press service said on Tuesday.
"The unique training center of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant was attacked. A Ukrainian armed forces drone hit the roof of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant training center building, where the world's only full-scale reactor hall simulator is located. No one was injured as a result of the attack," the press service wrote on Telegram.Earlier, Ukrainian forces carried out a kamikaze drone attack against the power plant, immediately after a team of International Atomic Energy Agency specialists conducted an inspection of the facility.The attack was confirmed by the IAEA which described the strike as "a serious incident with potential to undermine the integrity of the reactor's containment system."
Ukrainian Drone Attacks Building at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant

09:28 GMT 09.04.2024
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian armed forces drone has attacked the roof of a building with a unique training center of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, but no one was injured, the plant's press service said on Tuesday.
"The unique training center of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant was attacked. A Ukrainian armed forces drone hit the roof of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant training center building, where the world's only full-scale reactor hall simulator is located. No one was injured as a result of the attack," the press service wrote on Telegram.
Earlier, Ukrainian forces carried out a kamikaze drone attack against the power plant, immediately after a team of International Atomic Energy Agency specialists conducted an inspection of the facility.
The attack was confirmed by the IAEA which described the strike as "a serious incident with potential to undermine the integrity of the reactor's containment system."
