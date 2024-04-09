https://sputnikglobe.com/20240409/ukrainian-drone-attacks-building-at-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-no-injuries--statement-1117823880.html
Ukrainian Drone Attacks Building at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
Ukrainian Drone Attacks Building at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
Sputnik International
A Ukrainian armed forces drone has attacked the roof of a building with a unique training center of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), but no one was injured, the plant's press service said on Tuesday.
2024-04-09T09:28+0000
2024-04-09T09:28+0000
2024-04-09T09:40+0000
russia
nuclear
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/08/1117809943_0:0:3292:1853_1920x0_80_0_0_b5c36eac6b0d2030cbe83cf8f8fce336.jpg
"The unique training center of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant was attacked. A Ukrainian armed forces drone hit the roof of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant training center building, where the world's only full-scale reactor hall simulator is located. No one was injured as a result of the attack," the press service wrote on Telegram.Earlier, Ukrainian forces carried out a kamikaze drone attack against the power plant, immediately after a team of International Atomic Energy Agency specialists conducted an inspection of the facility.The attack was confirmed by the IAEA which described the strike as "a serious incident with potential to undermine the integrity of the reactor's containment system."
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/08/1117809943_92:0:2823:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6bf5528283ef236ce59ce89c0b4b55f2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nuclear terrorism, ukraine nuclear terrorism, zaporozhye terrorism, zaporozhye drone attack
nuclear terrorism, ukraine nuclear terrorism, zaporozhye terrorism, zaporozhye drone attack
Ukrainian Drone Attacks Building at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
09:28 GMT 09.04.2024 (Updated: 09:40 GMT 09.04.2024)
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian armed forces drone has attacked the roof of a building with a unique training center of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, but no one was injured, the plant's press service said on Tuesday.
"The unique training center of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant was attacked. A Ukrainian armed forces drone hit the roof of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant training center building, where the world's only full-scale reactor hall simulator is located. No one was injured as a result of the attack," the press service wrote on Telegram.
Earlier, Ukrainian forces carried out a kamikaze drone attack against the power plant, immediately after a team of International Atomic Energy Agency specialists conducted an inspection of the facility.
The attack was confirmed by the IAEA which described the strike as "a serious incident with potential to undermine the integrity of the reactor's containment system."