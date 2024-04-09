https://sputnikglobe.com/20240409/ukrainian-forces-use-chemical-weapons-near-artemovsk-in-dpr--russian-security-forces-1117835069.html
Ukrainian Forces Use Chemical Weapons Near Artemovsk in DPR – Russian Security Forces
Ukrainian Forces Use Chemical Weapons Near Artemovsk in DPR – Russian Security Forces
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian forces used chemical weapons, presumably white phosphorus, near the city of Artemovsk in the Donetsk People's Republic, as the Russian security forces provided a video of the poisonous substance.
2024-04-09T21:00+0000
2024-04-09T21:00+0000
2024-04-09T21:00+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
chemical weapons
white phosphorus
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/09/1117834913_117:0:1537:799_1920x0_80_0_0_1334d456e11efba908c567a6272aaa1f.png
The fact of the use of chemical weapons was recorded in the area of Kleshcheyevka village.The ammunition, a glass flask with a poisonous substance, has a gas that irritates human mucous membranes inside, according to the conclusion of an expert to whom the sample was sent.Presumably, it is white phosphorus.The symptoms include coughing, burning of the upper respiratory tract. The chemical substance is potentially lethal, depending on the number of breaths and concentration. The Ukrainian forces used drones to drop glass flasks. The Russian security forces called to treat any unfamiliar objects with caution, not to touch or destroy them.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/09/1117834913_294:0:1359:799_1920x0_80_0_0_0f64b732895741f0e843669eb8450595.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian forces, artemovsk, kleshcheyevka village, donetsk people's republic, does ukraine use chemical weapons, ukraine crisis chemical weapon
ukrainian forces, artemovsk, kleshcheyevka village, donetsk people's republic, does ukraine use chemical weapons, ukraine crisis chemical weapon
Ukrainian Forces Use Chemical Weapons Near Artemovsk in DPR – Russian Security Forces
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces used chemical weapons, presumably white phosphorus, near the city of Artemovsk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian security forces said on Tuesday and provided Sputnik with a video of one of such glass flasks with the poisonous substance.
The fact of the use of chemical weapons was recorded in the area of Kleshcheyevka village.
The ammunition, a glass flask with a poisonous substance, has a gas that irritates human mucous membranes inside, according to the conclusion of an expert to whom the sample was sent.
Presumably, it is white phosphorus.
The symptoms include coughing, burning of the upper respiratory tract. The chemical substance is potentially lethal, depending on the number of breaths and concentration. The Ukrainian forces used drones to drop glass flasks.
The Russian security forces called to treat any unfamiliar objects with caution, not to touch or destroy them.