Ukrainian Forces Use Chemical Weapons Near Artemovsk in DPR – Russian Security Forces

The Ukrainian forces used chemical weapons, presumably white phosphorus, near the city of Artemovsk in the Donetsk People's Republic, as the Russian security forces provided a video of the poisonous substance.

2024-04-09T21:00+0000

The fact of the use of chemical weapons was recorded in the area of Kleshcheyevka village.The ammunition, a glass flask with a poisonous substance, has a gas that irritates human mucous membranes inside, according to the conclusion of an expert to whom the sample was sent.Presumably, it is white phosphorus.The symptoms include coughing, burning of the upper respiratory tract. The chemical substance is potentially lethal, depending on the number of breaths and concentration. The Ukrainian forces used drones to drop glass flasks. The Russian security forces called to treat any unfamiliar objects with caution, not to touch or destroy them.

