https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/brazil-and-elon-musk-at-odds-over-free-speech-1117835221.html

Brazil and Elon Musk at Odds over Free Speech

Brazil and Elon Musk at Odds over Free Speech

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a plethora of topics from around the world, including a renewed Russiagate hysteria campaign from the Democrats.

2024-04-10T04:17+0000

2024-04-10T04:17+0000

2024-04-10T08:40+0000

the final countdown

russiagate

donald trump

fani willis

hunter biden

elon musk

brazil

joe biden

department of justice

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/09/1117835802_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b095638d80c83ef55722941ddd69f01f.jpg

Brazil and Elon Musk at Odds over Free Speech Sputnik International On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a plethora of topics from around the world, including a renewed Russiagate hysteria campaign from the Democrats.

The show begins with the host of The Backstory on Radio Sputnik Rachel Belvins, who discusses the renewed frenzy over Russiagate 2.0, as the Democrats peddle the narrative that Americans are being influenced by Russian disinformation.Then, criminal and civil attorney Ajay Pallegar explores the latest developments in the legal battles surrounding former President Trump, including his plans to sue the judge presiding over his hush-money case. He also touches on the latest out of Fani Willis's saga.The second hour opens with Armen Kurdian, foreign and domestic policy expert, who discusses a Biden-appointed judge reprimanding the Department of Justice for disregarding congressional subpoenas related to the Hunter Biden investigation.The show wraps up with journalist and Youtuber Peter Coffin examining the situation in Brazil where Elon Musk is under investigation for his decision to reactivate several right-wing social media accounts.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

brazil

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Angie Wong

Angie Wong

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Angie Wong

the final countdown, russiagate, fani willis saga, trump hush money case, does elon musk promote right-wing accounts, doj vs hunter biden