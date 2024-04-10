https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/brazil-and-elon-musk-at-odds-over-free-speech-1117835221.html
Brazil and Elon Musk at Odds over Free Speech
Brazil and Elon Musk at Odds over Free Speech
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a plethora of topics from around the world, including a renewed Russiagate hysteria campaign from the Democrats.
2024-04-10T04:17+0000
2024-04-10T04:17+0000
2024-04-10T08:40+0000
the final countdown
russiagate
donald trump
fani willis
hunter biden
elon musk
brazil
joe biden
department of justice
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/09/1117835802_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b095638d80c83ef55722941ddd69f01f.jpg
Brazil and Elon Musk at Odds over Free Speech
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a plethora of topics from around the world, including a renewed Russiagate hysteria campaign from the Democrats.
The show begins with the host of The Backstory on Radio Sputnik Rachel Belvins, who discusses the renewed frenzy over Russiagate 2.0, as the Democrats peddle the narrative that Americans are being influenced by Russian disinformation.Then, criminal and civil attorney Ajay Pallegar explores the latest developments in the legal battles surrounding former President Trump, including his plans to sue the judge presiding over his hush-money case. He also touches on the latest out of Fani Willis's saga.The second hour opens with Armen Kurdian, foreign and domestic policy expert, who discusses a Biden-appointed judge reprimanding the Department of Justice for disregarding congressional subpoenas related to the Hunter Biden investigation.The show wraps up with journalist and Youtuber Peter Coffin examining the situation in Brazil where Elon Musk is under investigation for his decision to reactivate several right-wing social media accounts.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/09/1117835802_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9f3e9153b2ad9fbc5e9c84c2c9aa9c7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the final countdown, russiagate, fani willis saga, trump hush money case, does elon musk promote right-wing accounts, doj vs hunter biden
the final countdown, russiagate, fani willis saga, trump hush money case, does elon musk promote right-wing accounts, doj vs hunter biden
Brazil and Elon Musk at Odds over Free Speech
04:17 GMT 10.04.2024 (Updated: 08:40 GMT 10.04.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a plethora of topics from around the world, including a renewed Russiagate hysteria campaign from the Democrats.
The show begins with the host of The Backstory on Radio Sputnik Rachel Belvins, who discusses the renewed frenzy over Russiagate 2.0, as the Democrats peddle the narrative that Americans are being influenced by Russian disinformation.
Then, criminal and civil attorney Ajay Pallegar explores the latest developments in the legal battles surrounding former President Trump, including his plans to sue the judge presiding over his hush-money case. He also touches on the latest out of Fani Willis's saga.
The second hour opens with Armen Kurdian, foreign and domestic policy expert, who discusses a Biden-appointed judge reprimanding the Department of Justice for disregarding congressional subpoenas related to the Hunter Biden investigation.
The show wraps up with journalist and Youtuber Peter Coffin examining the situation in Brazil where Elon Musk is under investigation for his decision to reactivate several right-wing social media accounts.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM