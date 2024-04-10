https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/ecuadors-ex-vice-president-glas-on-hunger-strike-tried-to-commit-suicide---ex-president-1117857133.html

Ecuador’s Ex-Vice President Glas on Hunger Strike, Tried to Commit Suicide - Ex-President

Former Ecuadorian Veep Jorge Glas, who was arrested last week as result of the storming of the Mexican embassy in Quito, tried to commit suicide, former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa said.

On Monday, Glas was transferred from prison to a military hospital, Ecuadorian media reported. Ecuadorian police forcibly entered the Mexican Embassy in Quito on the night of April 6 and took away former Vice President Jorge Glas, convicted of corruption. He had been sheltering at the diplomatic mission since last December. Mexico granted him political asylum on April 5. Ecuador called the decision illegal and demanded the politician's extradition.Ecuadorian police, as reported by the Mexican Foreign Ministry, entered the territory of the diplomatic mission in two armored cars, some law enforcers climbed over the walls. Diplomats were injured in the storming of the embassy building. Mexico severed diplomatic relations with Ecuador the same night.

