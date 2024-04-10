https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/france-spain-step-up-security-ahead-of-champions-league-matches-over-isis-threat-1117839093.html

France, Spain Step Up Security Ahead of Champions League Matches Over ISIS Threat

France, Spain Step Up Security Ahead of Champions League Matches Over ISIS Threat

Sputnik International

France and Spain are reinforcing security measures ahead of quarterfinal matches in the Champions League, after a threat from the Islamic State terrorist group.

2024-04-10T03:59+0000

2024-04-10T03:59+0000

2024-04-10T03:59+0000

world

european union (eu)

europe

spain

france

madrid

paris

champions league

terrorist attack

terrorism

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107650/13/1076501322_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_36139caaa58c0651f303741655ba19df.jpg

Earlier in the day, a media outlet in charge of spreading messages from IS* issued a call for attacking four Champions League's quarterfinal games in London, Paris and Madrid. The Spanish Interior Ministry ordered the authorities to reinforce security measures at two Champions League quarterfinals in Madrid on Tuesday and Wednesday, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported, citing the country's interior ministry. Over 2,000 law enforcement officers, mainly from the national police, civil guard and Madrid's municipal police, will be involved, the daily reported. Heightened security measures have been put in place ahead of the match between Spain's Real Madrid and the United Kingdom's Manchester City outside Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid amid threats, although police say security would have been top-notch regardless of the measures, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported. The football matches will take place as scheduled, the Union of European Football Associations told RIA Novosti later in the day. The first quarterfinals of the Champions League will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday at the home stadiums of English football club Arsenal, France's Paris Saint-Germain, Spain's Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.* A terrorist group, also known as ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State, outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

spain

france

madrid

paris

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

european champions league, terrorism threat in spain, terrorism threat in france, islamic state terrorist group, terrorist attack in europe, french interior minister gerald darmanin