https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/france-spain-step-up-security-ahead-of-champions-league-matches-over-isis-threat-1117839093.html
France, Spain Step Up Security Ahead of Champions League Matches Over ISIS Threat
France, Spain Step Up Security Ahead of Champions League Matches Over ISIS Threat
Sputnik International
France and Spain are reinforcing security measures ahead of quarterfinal matches in the Champions League, after a threat from the Islamic State terrorist group.
2024-04-10T03:59+0000
2024-04-10T03:59+0000
2024-04-10T03:59+0000
world
european union (eu)
europe
spain
france
madrid
paris
champions league
terrorist attack
terrorism
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107650/13/1076501322_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_36139caaa58c0651f303741655ba19df.jpg
Earlier in the day, a media outlet in charge of spreading messages from IS* issued a call for attacking four Champions League's quarterfinal games in London, Paris and Madrid. The Spanish Interior Ministry ordered the authorities to reinforce security measures at two Champions League quarterfinals in Madrid on Tuesday and Wednesday, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported, citing the country's interior ministry. Over 2,000 law enforcement officers, mainly from the national police, civil guard and Madrid's municipal police, will be involved, the daily reported. Heightened security measures have been put in place ahead of the match between Spain's Real Madrid and the United Kingdom's Manchester City outside Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid amid threats, although police say security would have been top-notch regardless of the measures, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported. The football matches will take place as scheduled, the Union of European Football Associations told RIA Novosti later in the day. The first quarterfinals of the Champions League will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday at the home stadiums of English football club Arsenal, France's Paris Saint-Germain, Spain's Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.* A terrorist group, also known as ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State, outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
spain
france
madrid
paris
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107650/13/1076501322_114:0:1934:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_548c3111fec9e8e3c42400c96c721271.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
european champions league, terrorism threat in spain, terrorism threat in france, islamic state terrorist group, terrorist attack in europe, french interior minister gerald darmanin
european champions league, terrorism threat in spain, terrorism threat in france, islamic state terrorist group, terrorist attack in europe, french interior minister gerald darmanin
France, Spain Step Up Security Ahead of Champions League Matches Over ISIS Threat
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France and Spain are reinforcing security measures ahead of quarterfinal matches in the Champions League, Europe's top club competition, held in Paris and Madrid this week, after a threat from the Islamic State terrorist group, the French government and Spanish media said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, a media outlet in charge of spreading messages from IS* issued a call for attacking four Champions League's quarterfinal games in London, Paris and Madrid.
"We have seen, among other things, the ISIS statement that they are targeting stadiums in particular ... Obviously, with regard to the Champions League, I have asked our head of intelligence to share the information we have with our partners regarding the match tomorrow in Paris. I have asked the prefect to significantly increase the security forces. There will be special protection for the quarterfinals," French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters.
The Spanish Interior Ministry ordered the authorities to reinforce security measures at two Champions League quarterfinals in Madrid on Tuesday and Wednesday, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported, citing the country's interior ministry. Over 2,000 law enforcement officers, mainly from the national police, civil guard and Madrid's municipal police, will be involved, the daily reported.
Heightened security measures have been put in place ahead of the match between Spain's Real Madrid and the United Kingdom's Manchester City outside Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid amid threats, although police say security would have been top-notch regardless of the measures, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.
"The Spanish Ministry of Interior, as well as regional authorities in Madrid, have taken all possible security measures for this match. However, the highest level of security is always in place during such international events. There is no need to sow panic among people. Everything is under control," a law enforcement officer told the correspondent.
The football matches will take place as scheduled, the Union of European Football Associations told RIA Novosti later in the day.
The first quarterfinals of the Champions League will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday at the home stadiums of English football club Arsenal, France's Paris Saint-Germain, Spain's Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.
* A terrorist group, also known as ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State, outlawed in Russia and many other countries.