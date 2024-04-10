https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/launch-of-angara-rocket-canceled-due-to-engine-launch-control-system-failure---roscosmos-1117844759.html
Angara Blast-Off Aborted Due to Engine Launch Control System Failure - Roscosmos
Angara Blast-Off Aborted Due to Engine Launch Control System Failure - Roscosmos
Sputnik International
The launch of the Russian-made Angara-A5 space rocket from the Vostochny Cosmodrome was canceled on Wednesday due to the failure of the engine launch control system, Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos head Yuri Borisov said.
2024-04-10T10:14+0000
2024-04-10T10:14+0000
2024-04-10T10:41+0000
russia
space
space exploration
roscosmos
angara
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101615/04/1016150423_0:116:2200:1354_1920x0_80_0_0_bafdbb9077a0ade7e18341a285c41ce8.jpg
"A new technical failure has been revealed … it is a failure in the engine launch control system," Borisov told reporters, adding that another attempt to launch the space rocket will be made on Thursday.Angara-A5 rocket is the 761-ton behemoth designed to boost national self-sufficiency in space exploration.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101615/04/1016150423_122:0:2079:1468_1920x0_80_0_0_a9a722c77009b15a12b1bb3b66c84b34.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
space exploration, angara, russia space, roscosmos, vostochny
space exploration, angara, russia space, roscosmos, vostochny
Angara Blast-Off Aborted Due to Engine Launch Control System Failure - Roscosmos
10:14 GMT 10.04.2024 (Updated: 10:41 GMT 10.04.2024)
VOSTOCHNY COSMODROME (Sputnik) - The launch of the Russian-made Angara-A5 space rocket from the Vostochny Cosmodrome was canceled on Wednesday due to the failure of the engine launch control system, Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos head Yuri Borisov said.
"A new technical failure has been revealed … it is a failure in the engine launch control system," Borisov told reporters, adding that another attempt to launch the space rocket will be made on Thursday.
Angara-A5 rocket is the 761-ton behemoth designed to boost national self-sufficiency in space exploration.