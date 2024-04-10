https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/launch-of-angara-rocket-canceled-due-to-engine-launch-control-system-failure---roscosmos-1117844759.html

Angara Blast-Off Aborted Due to Engine Launch Control System Failure - Roscosmos

The launch of the Russian-made Angara-A5 space rocket from the Vostochny Cosmodrome was canceled on Wednesday due to the failure of the engine launch control system, Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos head Yuri Borisov said.

"A new technical failure has been revealed … it is a failure in the engine launch control system," Borisov told reporters, adding that another attempt to launch the space rocket will be made on Thursday.Angara-A5 rocket is the 761-ton behemoth designed to boost national self-sufficiency in space exploration.

