International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/launch-of-angara-rocket-canceled-due-to-engine-launch-control-system-failure---roscosmos-1117844759.html
Angara Blast-Off Aborted Due to Engine Launch Control System Failure - Roscosmos
Angara Blast-Off Aborted Due to Engine Launch Control System Failure - Roscosmos
Sputnik International
The launch of the Russian-made Angara-A5 space rocket from the Vostochny Cosmodrome was canceled on Wednesday due to the failure of the engine launch control system, Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos head Yuri Borisov said.
2024-04-10T10:14+0000
2024-04-10T10:41+0000
russia
space
space exploration
roscosmos
angara
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101615/04/1016150423_0:116:2200:1354_1920x0_80_0_0_bafdbb9077a0ade7e18341a285c41ce8.jpg
"A new technical failure has been revealed … it is a failure in the engine launch control system," Borisov told reporters, adding that another attempt to launch the space rocket will be made on Thursday.Angara-A5 rocket is the 761-ton behemoth designed to boost national self-sufficiency in space exploration.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101615/04/1016150423_122:0:2079:1468_1920x0_80_0_0_a9a722c77009b15a12b1bb3b66c84b34.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
space exploration, angara, russia space, roscosmos, vostochny
space exploration, angara, russia space, roscosmos, vostochny

Angara Blast-Off Aborted Due to Engine Launch Control System Failure - Roscosmos

10:14 GMT 10.04.2024 (Updated: 10:41 GMT 10.04.2024)
© Photo : Press-service of Russian Defence Ministry / Go to the mediabankAngara-A5 test launch
Angara-A5 test launch - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2024
© Photo : Press-service of Russian Defence Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
VOSTOCHNY COSMODROME (Sputnik) - The launch of the Russian-made Angara-A5 space rocket from the Vostochny Cosmodrome was canceled on Wednesday due to the failure of the engine launch control system, Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos head Yuri Borisov said.
"A new technical failure has been revealed … it is a failure in the engine launch control system," Borisov told reporters, adding that another attempt to launch the space rocket will be made on Thursday.
Angara-A5 rocket is the 761-ton behemoth designed to boost national self-sufficiency in space exploration.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала