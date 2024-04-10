https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/lavrov-un-middle-east-envoy-discuss-situation-in-gaza---russian-foreign-ministry-1117856755.html
Lavrov, UN Middle East Envoy Discuss Situation in Gaza - Russian Foreign Ministry
Lavrov, UN Middle East Envoy Discuss Situation in Gaza - Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov discussed with UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland the situation in the Middle East, primarily in the Gaza Strip.
2024-04-10T20:36+0000
2024-04-10T20:36+0000
2024-04-10T20:36+0000
world
sergey lavrov
israel
palestine
the united nations (un)
russian foreign ministry
israel-gaza conflict
gaza strip
israeli-palestinian conflict
palestine-israel conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/17/1116329155_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ace2b019515089779513e90e522f3642.jpg
"A detailed discussion was held on the current situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, primarily in the Gaza Strip. Against the backdrop of the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in the enclave, the importance of an immediate ceasefire, safe and unhindered access to all affected people and those in need and the release of hostages was reaffirmed," the ministry said in a statement. The meeting also focused on prospects for reviving the peace process between Palestine and Israel after the end of the "hot phase" of the conflict, the statement read. Lavrov and Wennesland also exchanged views on the overall situation in the Middle East region, taking into account the growing tension between Israel and Lebanon, Israeli attacks on the territory of Syria, as well as instability in the Red Sea, the ministry added.
israel
palestine
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/17/1116329155_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_97d2b724cefae5c1ddfb67fa4f3c0372.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, russia on gaza conflict, what is russian opinion about israel palestine conflict, un special coordinator middle east peace process tor wennesland, lavrov wennesland meeting
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, russia on gaza conflict, what is russian opinion about israel palestine conflict, un special coordinator middle east peace process tor wennesland, lavrov wennesland meeting
Lavrov, UN Middle East Envoy Discuss Situation in Gaza - Russian Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday discussed in Moscow with UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland the situation in the Middle East, primarily in the Gaza Strip, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
"A detailed discussion was held on the current situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, primarily in the Gaza Strip. Against the backdrop of the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in the enclave, the importance of an immediate ceasefire, safe and unhindered access to all affected people and those in need and the release of hostages was reaffirmed," the ministry said in a statement.
The meeting also focused on prospects for reviving the peace process between Palestine and Israel after the end of the "hot phase" of the conflict, the statement read.
"Both sides emphasized the invariability of a two-state solution, which provides for the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, coexisting in peace and security with Israel," the ministry said.
Lavrov and Wennesland also exchanged views on the overall situation in the Middle East region, taking into account the growing tension between Israel and Lebanon, Israeli attacks on the territory of Syria, as well as instability in the Red Sea, the ministry added.