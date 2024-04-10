https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/lavrov-un-middle-east-envoy-discuss-situation-in-gaza---russian-foreign-ministry-1117856755.html

Lavrov, UN Middle East Envoy Discuss Situation in Gaza - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov discussed with UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland the situation in the Middle East, primarily in the Gaza Strip.

"A detailed discussion was held on the current situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, primarily in the Gaza Strip. Against the backdrop of the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in the enclave, the importance of an immediate ceasefire, safe and unhindered access to all affected people and those in need and the release of hostages was reaffirmed," the ministry said in a statement. The meeting also focused on prospects for reviving the peace process between Palestine and Israel after the end of the "hot phase" of the conflict, the statement read. Lavrov and Wennesland also exchanged views on the overall situation in the Middle East region, taking into account the growing tension between Israel and Lebanon, Israeli attacks on the territory of Syria, as well as instability in the Red Sea, the ministry added.

2024

