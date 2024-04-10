https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/neither-sleet-rain-nor-mud-can-keep-this-russian-submachine-gun-from-firing---video-1117852324.html
Neither Sleet, Rain Nor Mud Can Keep This Russian Submachine Gun From Firing - Video
Neither Sleet, Rain Nor Mud Can Keep This Russian Submachine Gun From Firing - Video
10.04.2024
A video showing a PP-2000 submachine gun being tested under various extreme conditions has been released on social media this week.As can be seen in the video, the submachine gun remained operable even after being thrown on the ground and solid ice or submerged in dirty water.A particularly tricky part of the test involved the PP-2000 being thrown into the mud and then run over by a car. Yet even with the mud inside its barrel and receiver, the submachine gun could still be fired at targets with no visible impairment of the weapon’s accuracy.During another part of the test, the PP-2000 fired 400 rounds of ammunition without misfiring or getting jammed.What is the PP-2000?PP-2000 is a submachine gun developed by the KPB Instrument Design Bureau, a subsidiary of Russia’s top military-industrial conglomerate Rostec.It weighs only 1.5 kilograms (unloaded and with its stock detached) and has a rate of fire of about 600 rounds per minute.The submachine gun uses 9x19 Parabellum rounds and has an effective firing range of around 100 meters.The PP-2000 is currently used by Russian law enforcement units, though some Russian media outlets noted that the weapon could also soon be issued to military pilots as part of their survival gear.
Neither Sleet, Rain Nor Mud Can Keep This Russian Submachine Gun From Firing - Video
