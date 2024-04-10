https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/nord-stream-irony-european-nations-form-pact-to-protect-north-seas-infrastructure-1117836431.html

Nord Stream Irony: European Nations Form Pact to 'Protect' North Sea's Infrastructure

Nord Stream Irony: European Nations Form Pact to 'Protect' North Sea's Infrastructure

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the new European security pact to 'protect' the North Sea's infrastructure.

2024-04-10T04:18+0000

2024-04-10T04:18+0000

2024-04-10T08:58+0000

the backstory

germany

nicaragua

israel

gaza strip

north sea

europe

donald trump

joe biden

norfolk southern railroad

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/09/1117836576_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d383043e9c0a5cc812f833c3d4f54fa0.png

Nord Stream Irony: European Nations Form Pact to 'Protect' North Sea's Infrastructure Sputnik International On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the new European security pact to 'protect' the North Sea's infrastructure.

Rachel began the show by hosting political commentator Misty Winston on the topic of the Norfolk Southern's $600 million settlement with the city of East Palestine.Nebojsa Malic, journalist at RT, would then join the show to discuss the latest allegations that Russia was interfering in the US presidential elections, especially as US President Joe Biden trails rival Donald Trump.Geopolitical analyst George Szamuely spoke to Rachel about the European six nation security pact to protect the North Sea's infrastructure.Lastly, Rachel discussed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement about the set date for the Rafah invasion. Author and managing ditor of CoverAction Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov would break down the upcoming operation, while also discussing Nicarauga's case against Germany at the ICJ.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

germany

nicaragua

israel

gaza strip

north sea

east palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

the backstory, norfolk southern legal settlement, who bombed nord stream, when will israel invade rafah, trump hush money case