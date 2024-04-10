Nord Stream Irony: European Nations Form Pact to 'Protect' North Sea's Infrastructure

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/nord-stream-irony-european-nations-form-pact-to-protect-north-seas-infrastructure-1117836431.html
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the new European security pact to 'protect' the North Sea's infrastructure.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/09/1117836576_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d383043e9c0a5cc812f833c3d4f54fa0.png
Rachel began the show by hosting political commentator Misty Winston on the topic of the Norfolk Southern's $600 million settlement with the city of East Palestine.Nebojsa Malic, journalist at RT, would then join the show to discuss the latest allegations that Russia was interfering in the US presidential elections, especially as US President Joe Biden trails rival Donald Trump.Geopolitical analyst George Szamuely spoke to Rachel about the European six nation security pact to protect the North Sea's infrastructure.Lastly, Rachel discussed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement about the set date for the Rafah invasion. Author and managing ditor of CoverAction Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov would break down the upcoming operation, while also discussing Nicarauga's case against Germany at the ICJ.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:18 GMT 10.04.2024 (Updated: 08:58 GMT 10.04.2024)
Rachel began the show by hosting political commentator Misty Winston on the topic of the Norfolk Southern's $600 million settlement with the city of East Palestine.
Nebojsa Malic, journalist at RT, would then join the show to discuss the latest allegations that Russia was interfering in the US presidential elections, especially as US President Joe Biden trails rival Donald Trump.
Geopolitical analyst George Szamuely spoke to Rachel about the European six nation security pact to protect the North Sea's infrastructure.
Lastly, Rachel discussed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement about the set date for the Rafah invasion. Author and managing ditor of CoverAction Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov would break down the upcoming operation, while also discussing Nicarauga's case against Germany at the ICJ.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM