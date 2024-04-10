https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/rome-to-host-fao-conference-after-chisinau-bars-russian-delegation---moscow-1117844429.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) conference has been moved from Chisinau to its headquarters in Rome after Moldova banned entry of the Russian delegation, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday.
"Thanks to the coordinated efforts of the Russian Foreign Ministry … our country managed to change the venue of the 34th session of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization's Regional Conference for Europe .... We managed to move it from Chisinau to the organization's headquarters in Rome," Zakharova told a briefing.