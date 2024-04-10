https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/russia-and-china-build-eurasian-security-alliance-us-navy-building-is-a-giant-swastika-1117835617.html
Russia and China Build Eurasian Security Alliance; US Navy Building is a Giant Swastika
The United States Navy has a building that is shaped precisely like a giant swastika on its Coronado Base in San Diego, and Russian and Chinese diplomats are working on a Eurasion security alliance to protect the region from Hegemonic powers.
Russia and China Build Eurasian Security Alliance; US Navy Building is a Giant Swastika
04:21 GMT 10.04.2024 (Updated: 08:27 GMT 10.04.2024)
The United States Navy has a building that is shaped precisely like a giant swastika on its Coronado Base in San Diego, and Russian and Chinese diplomats are working on a Eurasion security alliance to protect the region from Hegemonic powers.
Dimitri Lascaris, lawyer and journalist based in Montreal, Canada, and Kalamata, Greece, joins us to discuss The Russian/Chinese work to create a Eurasian security organization.
Kim Ives, journalist and editor at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss the supply of heavy weaponry that moves between the US and Haiti.
Jeremy Kuzmarov, author and managing editor of Covert Magazine, joins us to discuss the FBI's involvement in the death of Dr Martin Luther King.
KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss the Russian/Chinese Erasian security alliance.
James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss the Gaza conflict as the chances for a diplomatic solution in West Asia decreases and the significance of the protests in Israel.
Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host of On the Ground on WPFW Pacifica Radio, joins us to discuss US imperialism and the US moves to abandon its disaster in Ukraine and move on to the Pacific region.
Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss the United States Navy building that is shaped precisely like a giant swastika on its Coronado Base in San Diego and get an update on Julian Assange.
Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss the internal political pressure on the Biden regime regarding the Gaza conflict.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
