Russia-China Talks, Hurricane Risks, US Surveillance Laws, Ecuador Chaos

The FBI arrests a teenager after tracking him online for years, and Missouri prepares to execute a man competent lawyers might have saved.

2024-04-10T04:17+0000

2024-04-10T04:17+0000

2024-04-10T08:48+0000

International geopolitical consultant and former security analyst Dr. David Oualaalou joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Eurasian security conversations between Russia and China, why great powers are preparing for a new conflict zone in the Pacific, the Japanese prime minister’s visit to Washington, what to expect from Iran if it decides to hold the US responsible for the attack on its embassy in Syria, and a suit by Nicaragua against Germany for its accused complicity over the Israeli genocide in Gaza.Meteorologist Denise Isaac discusses predictions of a very active hurricane season in the Atlantic this summer, how promising conditions for hurricanes don’t always lead to devastating results, what the trend of rapidly intensifying storms means for how communities prepare and communicate, and how communities can prepare for hurricanes in the long term.Author, political scientist, and host of the American Exception podcast Dr. Aaron Good discusses how House Republicans have ended up pitted against each other over the renewal of US surveillance laws, attempts to oust GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson, the commencement of former President Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial next week, how abortion is shaping up to be an issue in the 2024 election, and a comparative assessment of the stability and efficacy of the Trump and Biden cabinets.Journalist, engineer and a member of the UNIFOR trade union Joe Emersberger discusses why the government of Ecuador was willing to go to such lengths to get its hands on former Vice President Jorge Glas, the nature of the graft cases against Glas, hypocrisy in the US’ actions with regard to Glas and to Maria Cochina Machado in Venezuela, and how Ecuador’s government has been attempting to deal with organized crime.The Misfits also discuss a proposed settlement for the East Palestine train derailment, an Arizona court decision on abortion and Joe Biden’s climate policy.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

