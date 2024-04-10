https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/russia-holds-historic-launch-of-angara-a5-rocket-1117842054.html
Russia Holds Historic Launch of Angara-A5 Rocket
Officials stress that Angara rockets will ensure that Russia can launch all types of spacecraft from its territory and maintain “independent access to outer space”.
Sputnik comes to you live from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, where Russia is conducting its breakthrough launch of the Angara-A5 rocket, the 761-ton behemoth designed to boost national self-sufficiency in space exploration.The goal is to launch a total of 15 Angara rockets, each equipped with Orion modules, within the next decade. The strategic objective is to establish a national orbital station. The Angara-A5 rocket, developed by the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center, consists entirely of Russian-made components.The launch, which was originally scheduled for March 9, was cancelled over a detected malfunction in the oxidizer tank boost system.Follow Sputnik's live feed to watch a truly historic event in space exploration!
The launch of the Russian Angara-A5 rocket
Sputnik comes to you live from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, where Russia is conducting its breakthrough launch of the Angara-A5 rocket, the 761-ton behemoth designed to boost national self-sufficiency in space exploration.
The goal is to launch a total of 15 Angara rockets, each equipped with Orion modules, within the next decade. The strategic objective is to establish a national orbital station. The Angara-A5 rocket, developed by the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center, consists entirely of Russian-made components.
The launch, which was originally scheduled for March 9, was cancelled over a detected malfunction in the oxidizer tank boost system.
