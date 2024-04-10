https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/russia-makes-no-requests-to-france-over-statements-on-sending-troops-to-ukraine---moscow-1117845436.html

Russia Did Not Request Clarification From France Over Macron’s ‘Troop Deployment’ Comment

Russia Did Not Request Clarification From France Over Macron's 'Troop Deployment' Comment

Russia has not requested any explanations from France via diplomatic channels over statements about plans to send troops to Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday.

"No, we have not requested any clarification. And we are not going to do it. We take note of these aggressive statements and are ready for any development of events. We have outlined our position,” Zakharova told a briefing.In late February Emmanuel Macron said that Western leaders had discussed the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine and, although no consensus had been reached in this regard, nothing could be ruled out.Western leaders rushed to disavow Macron’s statement and said that NATO had no intention to send troops to Ukraine.In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin was asked in an interview whether Macron’s harsh rhetoric stems from the desire “to avenge the loss of French influence in Africa.” Putin admitted that there was an “element of resentment” in Macron’s behavior and stressed that Russia “did not squeeze France out of Africa.”

