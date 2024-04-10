https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/russia-us-continue-cooperation-on-peaceful-space-this-is-important--kremlin-1117849337.html

Russia-US Continue Cooperation on Peaceful Space, This Is Important – Kremlin

Sputnik International

Cooperation between Russia and the United States on the peaceful use of space continues, this is important, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"As for the peaceful use of space, cooperation continues here, and interaction is important," Peskov told reporters.Geopolitical realities in the Ukrainian conflict has changed and Russia has now new regions, this should be taken into account, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on the remark by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the need to preserve the territorial integrity of Ukraine after the conflict.

