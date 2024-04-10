https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/russia-us-continue-cooperation-on-peaceful-space-this-is-important--kremlin-1117849337.html
Russia-US Continue Cooperation on Peaceful Space, This Is Important – Kremlin
Russia-US Continue Cooperation on Peaceful Space, This Is Important – Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russia-US Continue Cooperation on Peaceful Space, This Is Important – Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Cooperation between Russia and the United States on the peaceful use of space continues, this is important, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"As for the peaceful use of space, cooperation continues here, and interaction is important," Peskov told reporters.
Geopolitical realities in the Ukrainian conflict has changed and Russia has now new regions, this should be taken into account, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on the remark by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the need to preserve the territorial integrity of Ukraine after the conflict.
"The geopolitical realities in Ukraine are now completely different. And you know that they are different in Russia. Russia has become larger, it has four new regions, and this must be taken into account," Peskov told reporters.