Three Sons of Hamas Political Office Head Haniyeh Killed in Israeli Strike - Reports

An Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip killed three sons and several grandchildren of Ismail Haniyeh, the chairman of the political office of Hamas, Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday.

2024-04-10T15:19+0000

2024-04-10T15:19+0000

2024-04-10T15:58+0000

Ismail Haniyeh, the chairman of the political office of Hamas, said that the death of his sons will not affect the movement’s demands for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip."The deaths of my sons will not affect the movement's demands for a ceasefire," Haniyeh said, as quoted by Sky News Arabia.In November 2023, media reported about the death of Haniyeh’s granddaughter.On March 22, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he was still determined to enter Rafah as there was no other way to defeat the remaining Hamas forces, adding that he would do that with or without US support. Many countries and international organizations, including the United States and the United Nations, are opposed to Israel's plans to proceed with the operation in Rafah.

2024

