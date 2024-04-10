https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/three-sons-of-hamas-political-office-head-haniyeh-killed-in-israeli-strike---reports-1117852604.html
Three Sons of Hamas Political Office Head Haniyeh Killed in Israeli Strike - Reports
Three Sons of Hamas Political Office Head Haniyeh Killed in Israeli Strike - Reports
Sputnik International
An Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip killed three sons and several grandchildren of Ismail Haniyeh, the chairman of the political office of Hamas, Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday.
2024-04-10T15:19+0000
2024-04-10T15:19+0000
2024-04-10T15:58+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
middle east
ismail haniyeh
benjamin netanyahu
israel
gaza strip
rafah
hamas
gaza violence
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/19/1117538940_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_064b857d0318396117e01f368671b63a.jpg
Ismail Haniyeh, the chairman of the political office of Hamas, said that the death of his sons will not affect the movement’s demands for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip."The deaths of my sons will not affect the movement's demands for a ceasefire," Haniyeh said, as quoted by Sky News Arabia.In November 2023, media reported about the death of Haniyeh’s granddaughter.On March 22, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he was still determined to enter Rafah as there was no other way to defeat the remaining Hamas forces, adding that he would do that with or without US support. Many countries and international organizations, including the United States and the United Nations, are opposed to Israel's plans to proceed with the operation in Rafah.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240409/israel-uses-military-ai-in-gaza-tool-of-genocide-or-simply-a-database-1117831884.html
israel
gaza strip
rafah
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/19/1117538940_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5679b06bb7543aa46af4e605ddb870af.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians
Three Sons of Hamas Political Office Head Haniyeh Killed in Israeli Strike - Reports
15:19 GMT 10.04.2024 (Updated: 15:58 GMT 10.04.2024)
CAIRO (Sputnik) - An Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip killed three sons and several grandchildren of Ismail Haniyeh, the chairman of the political office of Hamas, Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday.
Ismail Haniyeh, the chairman of the political office of Hamas, said that the death of his sons will not affect the movement’s demands for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
"The deaths of my sons will not affect the movement's demands for a ceasefire," Haniyeh said, as quoted by Sky News Arabia.
In November 2023, media reported about the death of Haniyeh’s granddaughter.
On March 22
, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he was still determined to enter Rafah
as there was no other way to defeat the remaining Hamas forces, adding that he would do that with or without US support.
Many countries and international organizations, including the United States and the United Nations, are opposed to Israel's plans to proceed with the operation in Rafah
.
On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 33,000 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities.