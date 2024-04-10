https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/top-israeli-diplomat-threatens-retaliation-if-iran-attacks-from-own-soil-1117844245.html

Top Israeli Diplomat Threatens Retaliation If Iran Attacks From Own Soil

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday that his country would strike Iran if the Islamic Republic attacked Israel from its own territory, after Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei threatened reprisals for the deadly airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

Earlier in the day, Khamenei said after prayers marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan that Israel "should be punished, and it will be punished" for last week's attack that killed seven members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including two commanders. On April 1, Israel carried out an airstrike on the consular annex of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, destroying the building. The Syrian Health Ministry said the next day that the attack had also killed four Syrians and injured 13 others. The Iranian Foreign Ministry said it "reserves the right" to respond to the Israeli attack and "punish the aggressor." Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi also vowed that Israel would pay a "heavy price" for the strike.

