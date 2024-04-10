International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/top-israeli-diplomat-threatens-retaliation-if-iran-attacks-from-own-soil-1117844245.html
Top Israeli Diplomat Threatens Retaliation If Iran Attacks From Own Soil
Top Israeli Diplomat Threatens Retaliation If Iran Attacks From Own Soil
Sputnik International
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday that his country would strike Iran if the Islamic Republic attacked Israel from its own territory, after Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei threatened reprisals for the deadly airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.
2024-04-10T09:15+0000
2024-04-10T09:15+0000
world
middle east
iran
ayatollah ali khamenei
israel
damascus
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
iranian foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100494978_0:0:2831:1592_1920x0_80_0_0_50d403def4993ed1363ccd021a81b19c.jpg
Earlier in the day, Khamenei said after prayers marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan that Israel "should be punished, and it will be punished" for last week's attack that killed seven members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including two commanders. On April 1, Israel carried out an airstrike on the consular annex of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, destroying the building. The Syrian Health Ministry said the next day that the attack had also killed four Syrians and injured 13 others. The Iranian Foreign Ministry said it "reserves the right" to respond to the Israeli attack and "punish the aggressor." Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi also vowed that Israel would pay a "heavy price" for the strike.
iran
israel
damascus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100494978_0:0:2123:1592_1920x0_80_0_0_4e037a75b8454fa02b00b61734311b68.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel, iran, islamic republic, ali khamenei, attack on damascus, iran-israel clash
israel, iran, islamic republic, ali khamenei, attack on damascus, iran-israel clash

Top Israeli Diplomat Threatens Retaliation If Iran Attacks From Own Soil

09:15 GMT 10.04.2024
© AP Photo / VAHID SALEMIIn front of a picture of supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Shahab-3 missile, a weapon capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and reaching Europe, Israel and U.S. forces in the Middle East, is displayed during a parade ceremony, marking 25th anniversary of the outset of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988) in front of the mausoleum of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2005
In front of a picture of supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Shahab-3 missile, a weapon capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and reaching Europe, Israel and U.S. forces in the Middle East, is displayed during a parade ceremony, marking 25th anniversary of the outset of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988) in front of the mausoleum of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2005 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2024
© AP Photo / VAHID SALEMI
Subscribe
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday that his country would strike Iran if the Islamic Republic attacked Israel from its own territory, after Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei vowed reprisals for the deadly airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.
Earlier in the day, Khamenei said after prayers marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan that Israel "should be punished, and it will be punished" for last week's attack that killed seven members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including two commanders.
"If Iran attacks from its own territory, Israel will respond and attack in Iran," Katz said in a post on X in Persian and Hebrew.
On April 1, Israel carried out an airstrike on the consular annex of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, destroying the building. The Syrian Health Ministry said the next day that the attack had also killed four Syrians and injured 13 others.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry said it "reserves the right" to respond to the Israeli attack and "punish the aggressor." Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi also vowed that Israel would pay a "heavy price" for the strike.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала