Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Soldiers Unleash Inferno on Ukrainian Troops Near Kupyansk
Russia’s Ministry of Defense published a footage of soldiers using portable flamethrowers dubbed “Schmel” (Bumblebee) against Ukrainian outposts in special military operation zone. Russian soldiers fired thermobaric projectiles to level Ukrainian fortifications and safely returned to their positions.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing the soldiers using portable flamethrowers called "Schmel" (Bumblebee) against Ukrainian outposts in the special military operation zone. The Russians fired thermobaric shells to level Ukrainian fortifications and returned safely to their positions, the ministry added.The "Schmel" is a portable flamethrower capable of firing thermobaric projectiles, which consume all the oxygen in the area of the explosion and generate extreme heat of up to 3,000 degrees Celsius, half the temperature of the surface of the sun.
Russian forces used the "Schmel" portable flamethrower (Bumblebee) to attack the Ukrainian outposts.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing the soldiers using portable flamethrowers called "Schmel" (Bumblebee) against Ukrainian outposts in the special military operation zone.
The Russians fired thermobaric shells to level Ukrainian fortifications and returned safely to their positions, the ministry added.
The "Schmel" is a portable flamethrower capable of firing thermobaric projectiles, which consume all the oxygen in the area of the explosion and generate extreme heat of up to 3,000 degrees Celsius, half the temperature of the surface of the sun.
