https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/watch-russian-soldiers-unleash-inferno-on-ukrainian-troops-near-kupyansk--1117839631.html
Watch Russian Soldiers Unleash Inferno on Ukrainian Troops Near Kupyansk
Watch Russian Soldiers Unleash Inferno on Ukrainian Troops Near Kupyansk
Sputnik International
Russia’s Ministry of Defense published a footage of soldiers using portable flamethrowers dubbed “Schmel” (Bumblebee) against Ukrainian outposts in special military operation zone. Russian soldiers fired thermobaric projectiles to level Ukrainian fortifications and safely returned to their positions.
2024-04-10T05:06+0000
2024-04-10T05:06+0000
2024-04-10T05:06+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian armed forces
ministry of defense
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0a/1117839711_10:0:1340:748_1920x0_80_0_0_45b1ccd40c0a42902f1b87460143fe6f.png
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing the soldiers using portable flamethrowers called "Schmel" (Bumblebee) against Ukrainian outposts in the special military operation zone. The Russians fired thermobaric shells to level Ukrainian fortifications and returned safely to their positions, the ministry added.The "Schmel" is a portable flamethrower capable of firing thermobaric projectiles, which consume all the oxygen in the area of the explosion and generate extreme heat of up to 3,000 degrees Celsius, half the temperature of the surface of the sun.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0a/1117839711_176:0:1173:748_1920x0_80_0_0_12eccb5b01a7519de880bafc230d2a1c.png
Russian flamethrowers in combat action
Sputnik International
Russian flamethrowers in combat action
2024-04-10T05:06+0000
true
PT0M54S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian armed forces, russian flamethrower, thermobaric weapon, flamethrowers ukraine, ukrainian crisis
russian armed forces, russian flamethrower, thermobaric weapon, flamethrowers ukraine, ukrainian crisis
Watch Russian Soldiers Unleash Inferno on Ukrainian Troops Near Kupyansk
Russian forces used the "Schmel" portable flamethrower (Bumblebee) to attack the Ukrainian outposts.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing the soldiers using portable flamethrowers called "Schmel" (Bumblebee) against Ukrainian outposts in the special military operation zone.
The Russians fired thermobaric shells to level Ukrainian fortifications and returned safely to their positions, the ministry added.
The "Schmel" is a portable flamethrower capable of firing thermobaric projectiles, which consume all the oxygen in the area of the explosion and generate extreme heat of up to 3,000 degrees Celsius, half the temperature of the surface of the sun.