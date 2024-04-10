https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/watch-russian-su-25-jet-fighter-vaporize-ukrainian-troops-in-donbass--1117842538.html
Watch Russian Su-25 Jet Fighter Vaporize Ukrainian Troops in Donbass
Watch Russian Su-25 Jet Fighter Vaporize Ukrainian Troops in Donbass
Sputnik International
Su-25 jets as attack aircraft provide crucial air support for the Russian infantry in special military operation.
2024-04-10T10:32+0000
2024-04-10T10:32+0000
2024-04-10T10:35+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian armed forces
russian ministry of defense
video
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0a/1117840935_31:0:1325:728_1920x0_80_0_0_b4de77c392e905612006a30876ea24fa.png
A squadron of Su-25 jets completed a sortie, hammering Ukrainian positions with unguided missiles.Upon successfully fulfilling their combat mission, the crews executed evasive maneuvers and deployed false targets to confuse heat-seeking air defenses.In an interview following the mission, one Su-25 pilot stated, "Our work is our direct mission. Victory will be ours."The footage of the operation was provided by the Russian Ministry of Defense.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0a/1117840935_193:0:1164:728_1920x0_80_0_0_20f9d0b56a8cf240d0cdb72c0503b7dd.png
Su-25 in combat action
Sputnik International
Su-25 in combat action
2024-04-10T10:32+0000
true
PT1M19S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
su-25, su-25 jests, su-25 ukraine, su-25 attack aircaft, su-25 fires missiles, su-25 attacks, attack of su-25
su-25, su-25 jests, su-25 ukraine, su-25 attack aircaft, su-25 fires missiles, su-25 attacks, attack of su-25
Watch Russian Su-25 Jet Fighter Vaporize Ukrainian Troops in Donbass
10:32 GMT 10.04.2024 (Updated: 10:35 GMT 10.04.2024)
Sukhoi Su-25 jets serve as attack aircraft, offering vital air support to Russian infantry in the special military operation.
A squadron of Su-25 jets completed a sortie, hammering Ukrainian positions with unguided missiles.
Upon successfully fulfilling their combat mission, the crews executed evasive maneuvers and deployed false targets to confuse heat-seeking air defenses.
In an interview following the mission, one Su-25 pilot stated, "Our work is our direct mission. Victory will be ours."
The footage of the operation was provided by the Russian Ministry of Defense.