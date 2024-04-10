International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Su-25 Jet Fighter Vaporize Ukrainian Troops in Donbass
Watch Russian Su-25 Jet Fighter Vaporize Ukrainian Troops in Donbass
Su-25 jets as attack aircraft provide crucial air support for the Russian infantry in special military operation.
A squadron of Su-25 jets completed a sortie, hammering Ukrainian positions with unguided missiles.Upon successfully fulfilling their combat mission, the crews executed evasive maneuvers and deployed false targets to confuse heat-seeking air defenses.In an interview following the mission, one Su-25 pilot stated, "Our work is our direct mission. Victory will be ours."The footage of the operation was provided by the Russian Ministry of Defense.
Su-25 in combat action
Watch Russian Su-25 Jet Fighter Vaporize Ukrainian Troops in Donbass

10:32 GMT 10.04.2024
Sukhoi Su-25 jets serve as attack aircraft, offering vital air support to Russian infantry in the special military operation.
A squadron of Su-25 jets completed a sortie, hammering Ukrainian positions with unguided missiles.
Upon successfully fulfilling their combat mission, the crews executed evasive maneuvers and deployed false targets to confuse heat-seeking air defenses.
In an interview following the mission, one Su-25 pilot stated, "Our work is our direct mission. Victory will be ours."
The footage of the operation was provided by the Russian Ministry of Defense.
