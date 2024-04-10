https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/watch-russian-su-25-jet-fighter-vaporize-ukrainian-troops-in-donbass--1117842538.html

Watch Russian Su-25 Jet Fighter Vaporize Ukrainian Troops in Donbass

Su-25 jets as attack aircraft provide crucial air support for the Russian infantry in special military operation.

A squadron of Su-25 jets completed a sortie, hammering Ukrainian positions with unguided missiles.Upon successfully fulfilling their combat mission, the crews executed evasive maneuvers and deployed false targets to confuse heat-seeking air defenses.In an interview following the mission, one Su-25 pilot stated, "Our work is our direct mission. Victory will be ours."The footage of the operation was provided by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

