Abortion Politics, East Palestine Derailment Settlement, Global Economics

A former White House chief of staff bemoans Joe Biden’s bridge blunders, and women’s basketball hits a viewership milestone.

2024-04-11T04:12+0000

2024-04-11T04:12+0000

2024-04-11T12:32+0000

Writer and journalist Daniel Lazare joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss how Republicans are mishandling the issue of abortion in the political arena, the possibility that this presidential election may go without a debate, why January 6 defendants are getting out of prison, whether President Joe Biden will use executive power to close the US border, and an attempt by a senior NPR editor to reckon with “miscues” over the past few years that have diminished readers’ trust.Cofounder of progressive outlet The Status Coup Jordan Chariton discusses the proposed settlement between East Palestine residents and Norfolk Southern over rail company’s disastrous train derailment in 2023, what residents do and don’t know about how the money will be distributed and how eligibility will be determined, whether the payoff can possibly cover the continued known and unknown health effects of the spill, how the Environmental Protection Agency has managed the disaster response, and whether residents’ concerns are really being documented and taken into account.Radhika Desai, professor of political studies and director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at Manitoba University, discusses how to understand the global economic shifts underway, why US inflation is so sticky, why European governments appear to be willing to wreck themselves at Washington’s whim, what Japan and the Philippines hope to get out of their meetings in Washington this week.The Misfits also discuss the likelihood of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and Biden stating that the US “is considering” dropping its charges against Julian Assange.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

2024

