Close to 8,000 People Evacuated From Flooded Areas of Russia's Orenburg
Close to 8,000 People Evacuated From Flooded Areas of Russia's Orenburg
About 7,800 people, including more than 2,000 children, have been evacuated from flooded areas of Russia’s Orenburg Region, the regional administration said on Thursday.
"A total of 7,800 people, including 2,117 children, have been evacuated from flooded houses and household plots; 1,415 people, 256 of whom are children, are residing in temporary accommodation centers," the administration said on Telegram. Additionally, over 600 heads of cattle have been relocated to safer areas, the statement read. Fortunately, no one has been killed by the floods in the city of Orenburg, Mayor Sergei Salmin said. The authorities’ main goal is to prevent casualties, which is why people are being encouraged to leave flooded areas on their own, the mayor added. "Because, of course, it will be impossible to evacuate thousands of people by boats. We evacuate hundreds of people per day, which is not an easy job as well, because it is difficult to navigate the terrain due to an extremely strong current — it is tricky to work there," Salmin told the media. Russian regions located in the Ural Mountains and Siberia have been grappling for days with strong floods sparked by rapid snowmelt and rising water levels in rivers. The regions of Orenburg, Tyumen and Kurgan have declared a state of emergency. In Orsk, the situation worsened after a dam burst last week that prompted the mass evacuation of local residents.
08:37 GMT 11.04.2024 (Updated: 08:38 GMT 11.04.2024)
© Anatoly ZhdanovPeople use rubber boats in the flooded street after part of a dam burst in Orsk, Russia. Russia's government has declared the situation in flood-hit areas in the Orenburg oblast a federal emergency. The floods, caused by rising water levels in the Ural River, forced over 4,000 people, including over 800 children, to evacuate, the regional government said. (Anatoly Zhdanov/Kommersant Publishing House via AP)
People use rubber boats in the flooded street after part of a dam burst in Orsk, Russia. Russia's government has declared the situation in flood-hit areas in the Orenburg oblast a federal emergency. The floods, caused by rising water levels in the Ural River, forced over 4,000 people, including over 800 children, to evacuate, the regional government said. (Anatoly Zhdanov/Kommersant Publishing House via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.04.2024
© Anatoly Zhdanov
