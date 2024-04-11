https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/close-to-8000-people-evacuated-from-flooded-areas-of-russias-orenburg-1117864391.html

Close to 8,000 People Evacuated From Flooded Areas of Russia's Orenburg

Close to 8,000 People Evacuated From Flooded Areas of Russia's Orenburg

Sputnik International

About 7,800 people, including more than 2,000 children, have been evacuated from flooded areas of Russia’s Orenburg Region, the regional administration said on Thursday.

2024-04-11T08:37+0000

2024-04-11T08:37+0000

2024-04-11T08:38+0000

russia

orenburg

orenburg region

natural disasters

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/07/1117801411_0:160:3074:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_b04a329cb4b201dfd360e7b5039e7aa0.jpg

"A total of 7,800 people, including 2,117 children, have been evacuated from flooded houses and household plots; 1,415 people, 256 of whom are children, are residing in temporary accommodation centers," the administration said on Telegram. Additionally, over 600 heads of cattle have been relocated to safer areas, the statement read. Fortunately, no one has been killed by the floods in the city of Orenburg, Mayor Sergei Salmin said. The authorities’ main goal is to prevent casualties, which is why people are being encouraged to leave flooded areas on their own, the mayor added. "Because, of course, it will be impossible to evacuate thousands of people by boats. We evacuate hundreds of people per day, which is not an easy job as well, because it is difficult to navigate the terrain due to an extremely strong current — it is tricky to work there," Salmin told the media. Russian regions located in the Ural Mountains and Siberia have been grappling for days with strong floods sparked by rapid snowmelt and rising water levels in rivers. The regions of Orenburg, Tyumen and Kurgan have declared a state of emergency. In Orsk, the situation worsened after a dam burst last week that prompted the mass evacuation of local residents.

orenburg

orenburg region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, flood, orenburg flood, orenburg region flood