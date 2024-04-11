https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/congress-grills-top-military-brass-over-ukraine-israel-funding-1117857032.html
Congress Grills Top Military Brass Over Ukraine, Israel Funding
Congress Grills Top Military Brass Over Ukraine, Israel Funding
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a wide range of topics from around the globe, including top US military officers facing Congress over funding to Ukraine and Israel.
2024-04-11T04:11+0000
2024-04-11T04:11+0000
2024-04-11T12:11+0000
the final countdown
ukraine
mike johnson
norfolk southern railroad
boeing
israel
gaza strip
iran
national transportation safety board
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0a/1117857361_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_43c16325963955e615caaee97cc76e11.jpg
Congress Grills Top Military Brass Over Ukraine, Israel Funding
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a wide range of topics from around the globe, including top U.S. military officers facing Congress over funding to Ukraine and Israel.
The show opens with cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis to weigh in on US military aid to Israel and Ukraine, the political drama involving Marjorie Taylor Greene's threats against Speaker Johnson.Then, Former Director at the National Transportation Safety Board Jamie Finch delves into the transportation sector's recent challenges, including Norfolk Southern's significant settlement, Boeing's halved deliveries amidst heightened quality checks, and a whistleblower's alarming revelations about the 777 and 787 models.The second hour begins with Managing Editor of Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov analyzing the escalating tensions in Gaza, including Elizabeth Warren's predictions about the ICJ's potential genocide declaration, Netanyahu's announcement of an invasion date, Turkey's sanctions against Israel, and accusations against Iran.The show closes with international relations analyst Mark Sleboda examining the allegations against Ukraine's Burisma, accused of funding terrorist attacks.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
israel
gaza strip
iran
east palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0a/1117857361_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_51c68a3c582ede39fed1bd0ba6f9f4cf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the final countdown, will congress adopt ukraine aid, us funding to israel and ukraine, boeing investigation, what does burisma do in ukraine
the final countdown, will congress adopt ukraine aid, us funding to israel and ukraine, boeing investigation, what does burisma do in ukraine
Congress Grills Top Military Brass Over Ukraine, Israel Funding
04:11 GMT 11.04.2024 (Updated: 12:11 GMT 11.04.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a wide range of topics from around the globe, including top US military officers facing Congress over funding to Ukraine and Israel.
The show opens with cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis to weigh in on US military aid to Israel and Ukraine, the political drama involving Marjorie Taylor Greene's threats against Speaker Johnson.
Then, Former Director at the National Transportation Safety Board Jamie Finch delves into the transportation sector's recent challenges, including Norfolk Southern's significant settlement, Boeing's halved deliveries amidst heightened quality checks, and a whistleblower's alarming revelations about the 777 and 787 models.
The second hour begins with Managing Editor of Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov analyzing the escalating tensions in Gaza, including Elizabeth Warren's predictions about the ICJ's potential genocide declaration, Netanyahu's announcement of an invasion date, Turkey's sanctions against Israel, and accusations against Iran.
The show closes with international relations analyst Mark Sleboda examining the allegations against Ukraine's Burisma, accused of funding terrorist attacks.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM