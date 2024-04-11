https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/congress-grills-top-military-brass-over-ukraine-israel-funding-1117857032.html

Congress Grills Top Military Brass Over Ukraine, Israel Funding

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a wide range of topics from around the globe, including top US military officers facing Congress over funding to Ukraine and Israel.

The show opens with cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis to weigh in on US military aid to Israel and Ukraine, the political drama involving Marjorie Taylor Greene's threats against Speaker Johnson.Then, Former Director at the National Transportation Safety Board Jamie Finch delves into the transportation sector's recent challenges, including Norfolk Southern's significant settlement, Boeing's halved deliveries amidst heightened quality checks, and a whistleblower's alarming revelations about the 777 and 787 models.The second hour begins with Managing Editor of Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov analyzing the escalating tensions in Gaza, including Elizabeth Warren's predictions about the ICJ's potential genocide declaration, Netanyahu's announcement of an invasion date, Turkey's sanctions against Israel, and accusations against Iran.The show closes with international relations analyst Mark Sleboda examining the allegations against Ukraine's Burisma, accused of funding terrorist attacks.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

