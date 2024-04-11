https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/hungarian-companies-want-to-stay-on-russian-market---foreign-minister-szijjarto-1117879549.html

Hungarian Companies Want to Stay on Russian Market - Foreign Minister Szijjarto

A number of large Hungarian companies operating in areas not affected by sanctions are interested in staying on the Russian market, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

Szijjarto said he had held a meeting with the heads of Hungarian companies present on the Russian market on Thursday, since Hungary sees further development of Hungarian-Russian economic ties in areas unaffected by sanctions as an important foreign economic task, and since there is demand on the Russian market for Hungarian goods. Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Hungary does not want to give up economic cooperation with Russia, but on the contrary would prefer to increase it in areas not affected by sanctions, since after the end of the conflict in Ukraine, economic activities will continue, and the Russian market is important for Hungary.

