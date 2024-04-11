https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/hungarian-companies-want-to-stay-on-russian-market---foreign-minister-szijjarto-1117879549.html
Hungarian Companies Want to Stay on Russian Market - Foreign Minister Szijjarto
Hungarian Companies Want to Stay on Russian Market - Foreign Minister Szijjarto
Sputnik International
A number of large Hungarian companies operating in areas not affected by sanctions are interested in staying on the Russian market, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.
2024-04-11T23:45+0000
2024-04-11T23:45+0000
2024-04-11T23:45+0000
economy
hungary
russia
peter szijjarto
cooperation
business
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1f/1112281142_0:122:3205:1925_1920x0_80_0_0_631fd7791de9e42813a1b4ab054b02b6.jpg
Szijjarto said he had held a meeting with the heads of Hungarian companies present on the Russian market on Thursday, since Hungary sees further development of Hungarian-Russian economic ties in areas unaffected by sanctions as an important foreign economic task, and since there is demand on the Russian market for Hungarian goods. Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Hungary does not want to give up economic cooperation with Russia, but on the contrary would prefer to increase it in areas not affected by sanctions, since after the end of the conflict in Ukraine, economic activities will continue, and the Russian market is important for Hungary.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240408/why-team-biden-could-be-behind-anti-orban-protests-in-hungary-1117812748.html
hungary
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1f/1112281142_238:0:2967:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4a23be5df998600f127d829090c6cada.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
hungarian foreign minister peter szijjart, russian economy, hungarian economic cooperation, hungarian-russian economic ties
hungarian foreign minister peter szijjart, russian economy, hungarian economic cooperation, hungarian-russian economic ties
Hungarian Companies Want to Stay on Russian Market - Foreign Minister Szijjarto
BUDAPEST, (Sputnik) - A number of large Hungarian companies operating in areas not affected by sanctions are interested in staying on the Russian market, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.
Szijjarto said he had held a meeting with the heads of Hungarian companies present on the Russian market on Thursday, since Hungary sees further development of Hungarian-Russian economic ties in areas unaffected by sanctions as an important foreign economic task, and since there is demand on the Russian market for Hungarian goods.
“Our exports to Russia last year also exceeded $1 billion, and the presence of the largest Hungarian companies: [oil and gas] MOL, OTP [bank] and Richter [pharmaceutical company] in Russia can give other Hungarian companies a sense of security,” Szijjarto wrote on social media.
Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Hungary does not want to give up economic cooperation with Russia, but on the contrary would prefer to increase it in areas not affected by sanctions, since after the end of the conflict in Ukraine, economic activities will continue, and the Russian market is important for Hungary.