Lavrov Holds Meeting with BRICS Lawmakers
Lavrov Holds Meeting with BRICS Lawmakers
Sputnik International
BRICS is a major economic alliance Global South nations, founded by Russia, China, India, and Brazil, with South Africa joining later. Recently, BRICS has undergone a major expansion with the addition of several new members.
2024-04-11T08:25+0000
2024-04-11T08:25+0000
Sputnik is airing a live broadcast from Moscow, where Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov is holding a meeting with the heads and members of the foreign policy committees of the parliaments of BRICS nations. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has announced that Lavrov and these MPs will be discussing a wide range of issues, including the strengthening of ties between national legislatures.Tune in to Sputnik's live feed for more updates!
Lavrov meets with representatives of relevant international affairs committees of BRICS member parliaments
Lavrov Holds Meeting with BRICS Lawmakers

08:25 GMT 11.04.2024
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.04.2024
BRICS is a major economic alliance of Global South nations, founded by Russia, China, India, and Brazil, with South Africa joining later. Recently, this organization has undergone a major expansion with the addition of several new members.
Sputnik is airing a live broadcast from Moscow, where Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov is holding a meeting with the heads and members of the foreign policy committees of the parliaments of BRICS nations. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has announced that Lavrov and these MPs will be discussing a wide range of issues, including the strengthening of ties between national legislatures.
Tune in to Sputnik's live feed for more updates!
© Ruptly
