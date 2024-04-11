https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/lavrov-holds-meeting-with-brics-lawmakers--1117863876.html
Lavrov Holds Meeting with BRICS Lawmakers
Lavrov Holds Meeting with BRICS Lawmakers
Sputnik International
BRICS is a major economic alliance Global South nations, founded by Russia, China, India, and Brazil, with South Africa joining later. Recently, BRICS has undergone a major expansion with the addition of several new members.
Sputnik is airing a live broadcast from Moscow, where Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov is holding a meeting with the heads and members of the foreign policy committees of the parliaments of BRICS nations. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has announced that Lavrov and these MPs will be discussing a wide range of issues, including the strengthening of ties between national legislatures.Tune in to Sputnik's live feed for more updates!
Tune in to Sputnik's live feed for more updates!