Misinfo-ception
Western media is once again claiming that Russian propaganda is prevalent on Twitter, but the site's owner Elon Musk says misinformation on his platform largely comes from the West.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0a/1117855346_0:0:2001:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_551fe4dbac686b09c937118d14c4829c.jpg
“We don’t see a lot of Russian activity, to be frank, on the system. We see very little,” Musk said, responding to a question that alleged German X is filled with Russian propaganda. “We do see a lot of attempts to influence things, but they seem to be coming from the West, not from Russia.”The comments were largely ignored by Western media, even though they heavily covered the initial accusations. Still, the billionaire's comments add evidence to what many have believed for years, that corporate media outlets, and the intelligence agencies they parrot, are the largest purveyors of propaganda online.It is interesting to wonder how they would respond, but they are likely too busy thinking up– I mean researching– their next story to push Russophobia.
It is interesting to wonder how they would respond, but they are likely too busy thinking up– I mean researching– their next story to push Russophobia.