Putin Holds Talks With Lukashenko

Putin Holds Talks With Lukashenko

Presidents will discuss space exploration and acute geopolitical issues.

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko are holding bilateral talks. On April 12, the two leaders will participate in a joint celebration of Cosmonautics Day – an internationally recognized date that honors Russia as the first nation of space explorers.Putin and Lukashenko will discuss the USSR's first-ever mission to the International Space Station and talk to crewmembers to work out the possible routes of development. Geopolitical issues are also on the agenda.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

