Russia Launches Angara-A5 Rocket First Time in History
Russia Launches Angara-A5 Rocket First Time in History
Russia Launches Angara-A5 Rocket First Time in History
08:44 GMT 11.04.2024 (Updated: 08:46 GMT 11.04.2024)
Angara-A5 is 761-ton behemoth that will help Russia boost its self-sufficiency in space exploration. Russian plans to launch up to 15 Angara rockets in a decade with strategic objective of building national orbital station.
Sputnik comes to you live from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, where Russia is conducting its breakthrough launch of the Angara-A5 rocket, that will open up new are of space exploration.
Two previous launches scheduled on March 9 and March 10 were cancelled over a detected malfunctions. However, experts stress that given the complexity of the undertaking- launching completely new space rocket – the trial-and-error period in somewhat inevitable.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to how Russia turns a new page in space exploration history!