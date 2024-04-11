https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/russia-launches-angara-a5-rocket-first-time-in-history--1117864050.html

Russia Launches Angara-A5 Rocket First Time in History

Angara-A5 is 761-ton behemoth that will help Russia boost its self-sufficiency in space exploration. Russian plans to launch up to 15 Angara rockets in a decade with strategic objective of building national orbital station.

Sputnik comes to you live from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, where Russia is conducting its breakthrough launch of the Angara-A5 rocket, that will open up new are of space exploration.Two previous launches scheduled on March 9 and March 10 were cancelled over a detected malfunctions. However, experts stress that given the complexity of the undertaking- launching completely new space rocket – the trial-and-error period in somewhat inevitable.Follow Sputnik's live feed to how Russia turns a new page in space exploration history!

