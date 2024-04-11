https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/russia-thwarts-landing-of-uk-trained-ukrainian-saboteurs-in-kherson-region-1117864917.html

Russia Thwarts Landing of UK-Trained Ukrainian Saboteurs in Kherson Region

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Defense Ministry have thwarted the landing of the UK-trained Ukrainian sabotage groups on the Tendrovskaya Kosa in the Kherson Region, the FSB’s communications office said on Thursday.

During the landing attempt, the sabotage groups were destroyed, while one Ukrainian soldier was captured alive, the statement read. According to the FSB, the captured Ukrainian soldier confirmed that the saboteurs were trained in the UK."The Russian FSB and the Russian Defense Ministry have thwarted the landing of thhe sabotage groups of the special forces of the Ukrainian armed forces on the Tendrovskaya Kosa of the Kherson Region, planned by the special services of the UK," the office said in a statement. The FSB said that the Special Boat Service (SBS), the UK’s maritime special forces unit, is supervising the activities of the unit in the Ukrainian military behind such operations, "indicates the direct involvement of the United Kingdom in the conflict".A captured Ukrainian soldier has said that the UK prepared Ukrainian military for a sabotage targeting the marine station platform 17 drilling rig in the Black Sea, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) added. He also named British military specialits who we masterminding sabotage groups. "[The captured soldier] testified about the development by UK instructors and the conduct of sabotage by the special forces of the armed forces of Ukraine on the marine station platform 17 drilling rig ... in order to seize technical means of accompanying flights of unmanned aerial vehicles of the Russian armed forces ... during the assault, no equipment of interest to the UK was found by Ukrainian saboteurs. The communications station located on the platform was blown up," the FSB said in a statement.

