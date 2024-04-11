https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/russians-recommended-to-refrain-from-travels-to-the-middle-east-amid-tensions-1117860407.html

Russians Recommended to Refrain From Travels to the Middle East Amid Tensions

The Russian Foreign Ministry strongly recommends that Russian citizens refrain from traveling to the Middle East region, especially Israel, Lebanon and the Palestinian territories, except in cases of extreme necessity, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

“The tense situation in the Middle East region remains. The situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, as well as in the Blue Line area between Lebanon and Israel, remains unstable. We strongly recommend that Russian citizens refrain from traveling to the region, especially to Israel, Lebanon and the Palestinian territories, except in cases of extreme necessity,” Zakharova said. She said that the security situation in Jordan is stable.On April 1, Israel carried out an airstrike on the consular annex of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, leveling the building and killing two Islamic Revolutionary Guards Cops and five officers, as well as diplomatic personnel and Syrian citizens.Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that Israel "should be punished, and it will be punished". President Ebrahim Raisi also promised that Tel-Aviv would pay a "heavy price" for the attack on Damascus.

