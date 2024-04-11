https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/russians-recommended-to-refrain-from-travels-to-the-middle-east-amid-tensions-1117860407.html
Russians Recommended to Refrain From Travels to the Middle East Amid Tensions
Russians Recommended to Refrain From Travels to the Middle East Amid Tensions
Sputnik International
The Russian Foreign Ministry strongly recommends that Russian citizens refrain from traveling to the Middle East region, especially Israel, Lebanon and the Palestinian territories, except in cases of extreme necessity, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
2024-04-11T04:34+0000
2024-04-11T04:34+0000
2024-04-11T04:34+0000
world
middle east
israel
lebanon
israeli-palestinian conflict
palestine
palestine-israel conflict
hamas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/05/1117763890_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7f5dfc2daa9abda4bf29c49a055a73bb.jpg
“The tense situation in the Middle East region remains. The situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, as well as in the Blue Line area between Lebanon and Israel, remains unstable. We strongly recommend that Russian citizens refrain from traveling to the region, especially to Israel, Lebanon and the Palestinian territories, except in cases of extreme necessity,” Zakharova said. She said that the security situation in Jordan is stable.On April 1, Israel carried out an airstrike on the consular annex of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, leveling the building and killing two Islamic Revolutionary Guards Cops and five officers, as well as diplomatic personnel and Syrian citizens.Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that Israel "should be punished, and it will be punished". President Ebrahim Raisi also promised that Tel-Aviv would pay a "heavy price" for the attack on Damascus.
israel
lebanon
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/05/1117763890_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_68bf13440da19372871a81f647dd3aeb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
middle east, israel-iran ternsions, gaza strip crisis, hamas, israeli-palestin conflict, middle east conflict
middle east, israel-iran ternsions, gaza strip crisis, hamas, israeli-palestin conflict, middle east conflict
Russians Recommended to Refrain From Travels to the Middle East Amid Tensions
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry strongly recommends that Russian citizens refrain from traveling to the Middle East region, especially Israel, Lebanon and the Palestinian territories, except in cases of extreme necessity, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
“The tense situation in the Middle East region remains. The situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, as well as in the Blue Line area between Lebanon and Israel, remains unstable. We strongly recommend that Russian citizens refrain from traveling to the region, especially to Israel, Lebanon and the Palestinian territories, except in cases of extreme necessity,” Zakharova said.
She said that the security situation in Jordan is stable.
“The transfer of hostilities from the Gaza Strip to the territory of the kingdom seems unlikely at this time,” Zakharova said.
On April 1, Israel carried out an airstrike on the consular annex of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, leveling the building and killing two Islamic Revolutionary Guards Cops and five officers, as well as diplomatic personnel and Syrian citizens.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that Israel "should be punished, and it will be punished". President Ebrahim Raisi also promised that Tel-Aviv would pay a "heavy price" for the attack on Damascus.