Russia's Pork Industry Eyes Top 5 Exporter Status With Access to Chinese Market

Over the past 15 years, Russia has developed one of the world's most advanced pork industries, achieving self-sufficiency and becoming one of the top 5 global producers.

Russia has "created one of the most modern pork industries in the world," achieved self-sufficiency, entered the top 5 global pork producers, and adopted an export-oriented strategy over the past 15 years. It now looks to enter the Chinese market after Beijing lifted restrictions. Kovalev believes that for the Russian pork industry, the opportunity to supply domestic pork to China is a significant historical event. Last year Russia sold about 250,000 tons of pork, approximately 5% of production, but did not have access to the Chinese market, the largest in the world, where approximately 55 million tons of this meat is consumed. "Speaking of the ranking of exporters, now with 250,000 tons, we are in 7-8th place," Kovalev clarified. However, he noted that in the Chinese market, Russia will face huge competition, including from the US, Canada, Brazil, Denmark, and Spain. In September 2023, the Chinese side lifted restrictions, which had been in effect against Russia since 2008 due to concerns over African Swine Fever. At the end of February 2024, the Chinese competent authority certified three Russian enterprises for pork exports from Russia to China, and on March 7, Russia's Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) supervised the shipment of the first batch of Russian pork by-products. Fesco transport group has reported that the total delivery time for the first batch of Russian pork to China will be about 35 days, with arrival expected on April 11.

