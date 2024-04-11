https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/skorean-opposition-wins-landslide-victory-in-parliamentary-election-1117861652.html

S.Korean Opposition Wins Landslide Victory in Parliamentary Election

South Korea's opposition Democratic Party and its satellite Democratic United Party have won a landslide victory in the parliamentary elections, winning 175 of the 300 seats in the National Assembly, the South Korean National Election Commission said on Thursday after processing 100% of the ballots.

South Korea's ruling People Power Party (PPP) and its satellite People Future Party won a total of 108 seats in the parliament. The Rebuilding Korea Party led by former Justice Minister Cho Kuk became the third-largest in parliament with 12 seats, while the New Reform Party led by former PPP leader Lee Jun-seok won three seats, and the New Future Party and the Progressive Party won one seat each. Following the defeat of the ruling party in the elections, PPP leader Han Dong-hoon stepped down to take responsibility for the voting results. South Korean President President Yoon Suk-yeol has vowed to reform the country's administration following the defeat of his party. News agencies also quoted a senior presidential official as saying that the administration "will soon take time to reflect on the results and their cause, and make further announcements," adding that this can be interpreted as Yoon's willingness to cooperate more closely and exchange views with the country's opposition. South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Lee, as well as two other senior presidential aides, offered their resignation to take responsibility for the defeat in the election, the news agency cited Yoon's office as saying.

