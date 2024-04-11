South Korea Opposition Wins; Iran's top diplomat due in US; US Threatens Russian Energy Projects

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/south-korea-opposition-wins-irans-top-diplomat-due-in-us-us-threatens-russian-energy-projects-1117858114.html

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will attend the UN Security Council meeting in Palestine on 18 April, and the US is threatening Russian energy projects.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the creation of a Eurasian security alliance, and the US is threatening Russian energy projects.Dr. Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, discusses Iran's foreign minister coming to the UN and Lloyd Austin's testimony about Israel.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of Popular Resistance.org, joins us to discuss US taxpayer money going to militarism and housing issues in the US.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, discusses internal politics in South Korea and the militarization of Japan.Yves Engler, Canadian-based writer, author of 12 books, and political activist, joins us to discuss Canadian politics as the government plans to increase government spending on weapons.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss real estate issues in commercial real estate in the US and Zimbabwe's start of a new African gold-backed currency.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, author, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" show on YT, joins us to discuss US sending military hardware to Ukraine and German troops moving to Lithuania.Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net, joins us to discuss Julian Assange's plight and the Nicaragua ICJ case against Germany.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

