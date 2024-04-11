https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/trumps-push-to-kill-us-surveillance-bill-succeeds-in-latest-blow-to-speaker-johnson-1117858367.html
Trump's Push to Kill US Surveillance Bill Succeeds in Latest Blow to Speaker Johnson
Trump's Push to Kill US Surveillance Bill Succeeds in Latest Blow to Speaker Johnson
Sputnik International
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a slew of domestic and international topics, including the US House's voting down of the FISA bill.
2024-04-11T04:12+0000
2024-04-11T04:12+0000
2024-04-11T15:20+0000
the backstory
germany
international court of justice
palestine
gaza strip
ukraine
burisma
donald trump
radio
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0a/1117858537_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_aed9195fc5b37f1e184982dda418cf49.png
Trump's Push to Kill U.S. Surveillance Bill Succeeds in Latest Blow to Speaker Johnson
Sputnik International
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a slew of domestic and international topics, including the U.S. House's voting down of the FISA bill.
Rachel kicked off the show on Wednesday by hosting independent journalist Dan Lazare on the topic of the US House voting down the FISA bill and its impact on Speaker Mike Johnson.Following a discussion on FISA, Rachel spoke to author and journalist Peter Coffin about accusations that publicly funded NPR has purposely chosen to restrict stories that hurt the Democratic Party and favor former US President Donald Trump.To begin the final hour of the show, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke to Rachel about the Kremlin's accusations against Ukraine's Burisma, which they said was funding terrorist attacks against Russia.Rachel would conclude the show by hosting professor of international law at the University of Illinois Francis Anthony Boyle, who spoke about the ICJ case against Germany.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
germany
palestine
gaza strip
ukraine
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0a/1117858537_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5f65f3d9e9e8ddbbb734a2e93e81ec8c.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
fisa bill, house speaker mike johnson, us democratic party, kremlin allegations, ukrainian burisma funded terrorism against russia, icj case against germany
fisa bill, house speaker mike johnson, us democratic party, kremlin allegations, ukrainian burisma funded terrorism against russia, icj case against germany
Trump's Push to Kill US Surveillance Bill Succeeds in Latest Blow to Speaker Johnson
04:12 GMT 11.04.2024 (Updated: 15:20 GMT 11.04.2024)
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a slew of domestic and international topics, including the US House's voting down of the FISA bill.
Rachel kicked off the show on Wednesday by hosting independent journalist Dan Lazare on the topic of the US House voting down the FISA bill and its impact on Speaker Mike Johnson.
Following a discussion on FISA, Rachel spoke to author and journalist Peter Coffin about accusations that publicly funded NPR has purposely chosen to restrict stories that hurt the Democratic Party and favor former US President Donald Trump.
To begin the final hour of the show, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke to Rachel about the Kremlin's accusations against Ukraine's Burisma, which they said was funding terrorist attacks against Russia.
Rachel would conclude the show by hosting professor of international law at the University of Illinois Francis Anthony Boyle, who spoke about the ICJ case against Germany.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM