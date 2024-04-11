International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/trumps-push-to-kill-us-surveillance-bill-succeeds-in-latest-blow-to-speaker-johnson-1117858367.html
Trump's Push to Kill US Surveillance Bill Succeeds in Latest Blow to Speaker Johnson
Trump's Push to Kill US Surveillance Bill Succeeds in Latest Blow to Speaker Johnson
Sputnik International
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a slew of domestic and international topics, including the US House's voting down of the FISA bill.
2024-04-11T04:12+0000
2024-04-11T15:20+0000
the backstory
germany
international court of justice
palestine
gaza strip
ukraine
burisma
donald trump
radio
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0a/1117858537_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_aed9195fc5b37f1e184982dda418cf49.png
Trump's Push to Kill U.S. Surveillance Bill Succeeds in Latest Blow to Speaker Johnson
Sputnik International
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a slew of domestic and international topics, including the U.S. House's voting down of the FISA bill.
Rachel kicked off the show on Wednesday by hosting independent journalist Dan Lazare on the topic of the US House voting down the FISA bill and its impact on Speaker Mike Johnson.Following a discussion on FISA, Rachel spoke to author and journalist Peter Coffin about accusations that publicly funded NPR has purposely chosen to restrict stories that hurt the Democratic Party and favor former US President Donald Trump.To begin the final hour of the show, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke to Rachel about the Kremlin's accusations against Ukraine's Burisma, which they said was funding terrorist attacks against Russia.Rachel would conclude the show by hosting professor of international law at the University of Illinois Francis Anthony Boyle, who spoke about the ICJ case against Germany.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
germany
palestine
gaza strip
ukraine
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0a/1117858537_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5f65f3d9e9e8ddbbb734a2e93e81ec8c.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
fisa bill, house speaker mike johnson, us democratic party, kremlin allegations, ukrainian burisma funded terrorism against russia, icj case against germany
fisa bill, house speaker mike johnson, us democratic party, kremlin allegations, ukrainian burisma funded terrorism against russia, icj case against germany

Trump's Push to Kill US Surveillance Bill Succeeds in Latest Blow to Speaker Johnson

04:12 GMT 11.04.2024 (Updated: 15:20 GMT 11.04.2024)
The Backstory
Trump's Push to Kill U.S. Surveillance Bill Succeeds in Latest Blow to Speaker Johnson
Subscribe
Rachel Blevins
All materials
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a slew of domestic and international topics, including the US House's voting down of the FISA bill.
Rachel kicked off the show on Wednesday by hosting independent journalist Dan Lazare on the topic of the US House voting down the FISA bill and its impact on Speaker Mike Johnson.
Following a discussion on FISA, Rachel spoke to author and journalist Peter Coffin about accusations that publicly funded NPR has purposely chosen to restrict stories that hurt the Democratic Party and favor former US President Donald Trump.
To begin the final hour of the show, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke to Rachel about the Kremlin's accusations against Ukraine's Burisma, which they said was funding terrorist attacks against Russia.
Rachel would conclude the show by hosting professor of international law at the University of Illinois Francis Anthony Boyle, who spoke about the ICJ case against Germany.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала