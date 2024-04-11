https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/ukraines-burisma-funded-terrorist-attacks-against-russia-kremlin-1117853096.html
Ukraine's Burisma Funded Terrorist Attacks Against Russia: Kremlin
Ukraine's Burisma Funded Terrorist Attacks Against Russia: Kremlin
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul explore the latest developments around the world, including the Kremlin's allegations on Ukraine's Burisma funding terrorist attacks.
2024-04-11T04:10+0000
2024-04-11T04:10+0000
2024-04-11T11:50+0000
fault lines
us
radio
ukraine
russia
mike johnson
east palestine
burisma
norfolk southern railroad
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0a/1117852889_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fdfba48a1282a46be0625fcbcfa0e213.png
Ukraine's Burisma Funded Terrorist Attacks Against Russia: Kremlin
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul explore the latest developments around the world, including the Kremlin's allegations on Ukraine's Burisma funding terrorist attacks.
The show begins with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussing the Kremlin's claims that Ukraine's Burisma company has funded terrorist attacks against Russia.Then, political scientist and host of The Critical Hour on Radio Sputnik Dr. Wilmer Leon examines Representative Marjorie Taylor Green's efforts to remove Mike Johnson from the position of House Speaker, delving into the motivations behind this move.The show closes with political activist Misty Winston discussing the $60 million settlement agreement reached by Norfolk Southern in response to the East Palestine train derailment.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
russia
east palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0a/1117852889_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5a0494e059ecc43299e3d81a6f1029aa.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
fault lines, what does burisma do in ukraine, is ukraine a terrorist state, does mike johnson support ukraine aid, norfolk southern legal deal
fault lines, what does burisma do in ukraine, is ukraine a terrorist state, does mike johnson support ukraine aid, norfolk southern legal deal
Ukraine's Burisma Funded Terrorist Attacks Against Russia: Kremlin
04:10 GMT 11.04.2024 (Updated: 11:50 GMT 11.04.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul explore the latest developments around the world, including the Kremlin's allegations on Ukraine's Burisma funding terrorist attacks.
The show begins with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussing the Kremlin's claims that Ukraine's Burisma company has funded terrorist attacks against Russia.
Then, political scientist and host of The Critical Hour on Radio Sputnik Dr. Wilmer Leon examines Representative Marjorie Taylor Green's efforts to remove Mike Johnson from the position of House Speaker, delving into the motivations behind this move.
The show closes with political activist Misty Winston discussing the $60 million settlement agreement reached by Norfolk Southern in response to the East Palestine train derailment.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM