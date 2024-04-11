https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/ukraines-burisma-funded-terrorist-attacks-against-russia-kremlin-1117853096.html

Ukraine's Burisma Funded Terrorist Attacks Against Russia: Kremlin

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul explore the latest developments around the world, including the Kremlin's allegations on Ukraine's Burisma funding terrorist attacks.

The show begins with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussing the Kremlin's claims that Ukraine's Burisma company has funded terrorist attacks against Russia.Then, political scientist and host of The Critical Hour on Radio Sputnik Dr. Wilmer Leon examines Representative Marjorie Taylor Green's efforts to remove Mike Johnson from the position of House Speaker, delving into the motivations behind this move.The show closes with political activist Misty Winston discussing the $60 million settlement agreement reached by Norfolk Southern in response to the East Palestine train derailment.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

