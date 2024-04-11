https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/ukrainian-parliament-adopts-bill-on-tightening-mobilization-in-country-1117864627.html
Ukrainian Parliament Adopts Bill on Tightening Mobilization in Country
Ukrainian Parliament Adopts Bill on Tightening Mobilization in Country
The Ukrainian parliament has adopted a bill to tighten mobilization in the country, lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko said on Thursday.
The new draft entails that those liable for military service must appear at military registration and enlistment offices to clarify their registration data within 60 days after the announcement of mobilization. The summons can be sent through the conscript's electronic account. The bill also obliges citizens from 18 to 60 years of age to carry military registration documents with them during the period of mobilization and present them at the request of military registration and enlistment office employees, police, and border guards.Earlier media reported that HIV-infection or drug addiction are not excuse to avoid mobilization in Ukraine.
09:06 GMT 11.04.2024 (Updated: 09:12 GMT 11.04.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian parliament has adopted a bill to tighten mobilization in the country, lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko said on Thursday.
The new draft entails that those liable for military service must appear at military registration and enlistment offices to clarify their registration data within 60 days after the announcement of mobilization. The summons can be sent through the conscript's electronic account. The bill also obliges citizens from 18 to 60 years of age to carry military registration documents with them during the period of mobilization and present them at the request of military registration and enlistment office employees, police, and border guards.
"That is it! The bill on mobilization is adopted, 283 [lawmakers voted] in favor," Goncharenko wrote on Telegram.
Earlier media reported that HIV-infection or drug addiction are not excuse to avoid mobilization in Ukraine.