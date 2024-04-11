https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/ukrainian-parliament-adopts-bill-on-tightening-mobilization-in-country-1117864627.html

Ukrainian Parliament Adopts Bill on Tightening Mobilization in Country

Ukrainian Parliament Adopts Bill on Tightening Mobilization in Country

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian parliament has adopted a bill to tighten mobilization in the country, lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko said on Thursday.

2024-04-11T09:06+0000

2024-04-11T09:06+0000

2024-04-11T09:12+0000

world

ukrainian crisis

ukraine

alexei goncharenko

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0b/1117864695_0:182:2995:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_1134c1eacbedcf79f7f7b49b38aeb5ac.jpg

The new draft entails that those liable for military service must appear at military registration and enlistment offices to clarify their registration data within 60 days after the announcement of mobilization. The summons can be sent through the conscript's electronic account. The bill also obliges citizens from 18 to 60 years of age to carry military registration documents with them during the period of mobilization and present them at the request of military registration and enlistment office employees, police, and border guards.Earlier media reported that HIV-infection or drug addiction are not excuse to avoid mobilization in Ukraine.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine mobilization, ukraine conscripts, goncharenko mobilization, ukraine goncharenko