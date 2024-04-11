https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/us-convincing-world-it-has-to-be-marginalized-with-actions-on-global-stage-1117859715.html
US Convincing World It ‘Has to be Marginalized’ With Actions on Global Stage
The United States is showing the Global South that it needs to be marginalized through its actions at the UN and in the Middle East, Dr. Seyed Mohammad Marandi told radio Sputnik on Wednesday.
The United States is discrediting the institutions it designed and convincing the world it needs to be marginalized through its actions on the world stage, Dr. Seyed Mohammad Marandi told Sputnik’s The Critical Hour on Wednesday.While discussing requests from US lawmakers to US President Joe Biden to bar top Iranian diplomats from attending the upcoming UN meeting in New York, Marandi said the “harassment” of Iranian officials is not uncommon from the US but each instance is “further discrediting the United States,” and “The city of New York as a center for international conferences and international negotiations.”The US is obligated under the 1947 UN agreement on headquarters to allow foreign diplomats, even from adversarial countries, access to meetings.The United States shaped the UN and other international bodies after World War II and did so to their own benefit, Marandi said. “The UN Security Council is a body that is completely undemocratic. The US and four other countries have permanent seats and they have a right to veto,” he continued. “And then, the United States can’t even tolerate the presence of Iranian diplomats in the building.”Marandi linked the actions to the US’ recent weaponization of financial institutions, presumably referring to the freezing of Afghan, Russian and Syrian assets. Asked about US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s comments that he saw “no evidence” of Genocide by Israel in Gaza, Marandi said that behavior is also wrecking the United States’ standing in the world.“The immorality of the statements aside, the fact that the United States is behaving in this manner, whether it regards foreign diplomats, whether it regards financial institutions and the US dollar, or whether it regards the massacre of women in children, this behavior is wrecking the United States [and] its position across the world. They’ve wrecked themselves,” Marandi explained.“Now, on the global stage, the United States is not only seen as an accomplice in genocide but a genocide denier.”
Last month, a group of 27 bipartisan US lawmakers requested that US President Joe Biden block a top Iranian government official from entering the US for the UN General Assembly meetings in September.
While discussing requests from US lawmakers to US President Joe Biden to bar top Iranian diplomats from attending the upcoming UN meeting in New York, Marandi said the “harassment” of Iranian officials is not uncommon from the US but each instance is “further discrediting the United States,” and “The city of New York as a center for international conferences and international negotiations.”
The US is obligated under the 1947 UN agreement on headquarters to allow foreign diplomats, even from adversarial countries, access to meetings.
“As the United States becomes more irrational in its diplomatic approach, [it will] create an incentive for the Global South and the international community to rely less on the UN and to focus more on building new regional or international organizations, such as BRICS, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization,” Marandi explained.
The United States shaped the UN and other international bodies after World War II and did so to their own benefit, Marandi said. “The UN Security Council is a body that is completely undemocratic. The US and four other countries have permanent seats and they have a right to veto,” he continued. “And then, the United States can’t even tolerate the presence of Iranian diplomats in the building.”
Marandi linked the actions to the US’ recent weaponization of financial institutions
, presumably referring to the freezing of Afghan, Russian and Syrian assets.
“The United States, which has been benefiting from these financial institutions and [...] from the fact that the US dollar has been used globally because it’s weaponizing them, [but] ultimately, it’s weakening these bodies and the US dollar.”
Asked about US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s comments that he saw “no evidence” of Genocide by Israel in Gaza, Marandi said that behavior is also wrecking the United States’ standing in the world.
“The immorality of the statements aside, the fact that the United States is behaving in this manner, whether it regards foreign diplomats, whether it regards financial institutions and the US dollar, or whether it regards the massacre of women in children, this behavior is wrecking the United States [and] its position across the world. They’ve wrecked themselves,” Marandi explained.
“Now, on the global stage, the United States is not only seen as an accomplice in genocide but a genocide denier.”