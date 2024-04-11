https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/us-convincing-world-it-has-to-be-marginalized-with-actions-on-global-stage-1117859715.html

US Convincing World It ‘Has to be Marginalized’ With Actions on Global Stage

US Convincing World It ‘Has to be Marginalized’ With Actions on Global Stage

Sputnik International

The United States is showing the Global South that it needs to be marginalized through its actions at the UN and in the Middle East, Dr. Seyed Mohammad Marandi told radio Sputnik on Wednesday.

2024-04-11T03:23+0000

2024-04-11T03:23+0000

2024-04-11T03:23+0000

analysis

the critical hour

the united nations (un)

un general assembly

iran

seyed mohammad marandi

joe biden

sputnik

sanctions

lloyd austin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/15/1101041052_0:0:2829:1592_1920x0_80_0_0_b4526ff60a22c82f07424b9d672ae97b.jpg

The United States is discrediting the institutions it designed and convincing the world it needs to be marginalized through its actions on the world stage, Dr. Seyed Mohammad Marandi told Sputnik’s The Critical Hour on Wednesday.While discussing requests from US lawmakers to US President Joe Biden to bar top Iranian diplomats from attending the upcoming UN meeting in New York, Marandi said the “harassment” of Iranian officials is not uncommon from the US but each instance is “further discrediting the United States,” and “The city of New York as a center for international conferences and international negotiations.”The US is obligated under the 1947 UN agreement on headquarters to allow foreign diplomats, even from adversarial countries, access to meetings.The United States shaped the UN and other international bodies after World War II and did so to their own benefit, Marandi said. “The UN Security Council is a body that is completely undemocratic. The US and four other countries have permanent seats and they have a right to veto,” he continued. “And then, the United States can’t even tolerate the presence of Iranian diplomats in the building.”Marandi linked the actions to the US’ recent weaponization of financial institutions, presumably referring to the freezing of Afghan, Russian and Syrian assets. Asked about US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s comments that he saw “no evidence” of Genocide by Israel in Gaza, Marandi said that behavior is also wrecking the United States’ standing in the world.“The immorality of the statements aside, the fact that the United States is behaving in this manner, whether it regards foreign diplomats, whether it regards financial institutions and the US dollar, or whether it regards the massacre of women in children, this behavior is wrecking the United States [and] its position across the world. They’ve wrecked themselves,” Marandi explained.“Now, on the global stage, the United States is not only seen as an accomplice in genocide but a genocide denier.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/slovakia-will-not-freeze-russias-real-estate---prime-minister-1115707381.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

seyed mohammad marandi interview, us bars iran diplomats from un, us weaponizing the dollar, us complicit in genocide, us denies genocide