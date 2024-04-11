https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/watch-russian-drone-smash-us-bradley-ifv-operated-by-ukrainians--1117871519.html
Watch Russian Drone Smash US Bradley IFV Operated by Ukrainians
Russian troops used cheap and deadly loitering munitions - aka kamikaze drones - to get rid of another Bradley infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) in the vicinity of the recently liberated town of Avdeyevka.
A single calculated and surgical strike transformed the US-made machine into scrap metal, claiming the lives of the unfortunate Ukrainian crewmembers press-ganged by the Kiev regime to fight against Russia.Earlier, Sputnik reported that the special operation zone had become a mass grave of overhyped Western equipment supplied to Kiev regime by NATO countries with Bradley IFVs being obliterated in dozens. Russian officials repeatedly warned that military supplies only fuel and prolong the conflict with no chance of having an impact on the course of operations.The footage was provided by the Russian Ministry of Defense.
A single calculated and surgical strike transformed the US-made machine into scrap metal, claiming the lives of the unfortunate Ukrainian crewmembers press-ganged by the Kiev regime to fight against Russia.
Earlier, Sputnik reported that the special operation zone had become a mass grave of overhyped Western equipment
supplied to Kiev regime by NATO countries with Bradley IFVs being obliterated in dozens. Russian officials repeatedly warned that military supplies only fuel and prolong the conflict with no chance of having an impact on the course of operations.
The footage was provided by the Russian Ministry of Defense.