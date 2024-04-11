https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/watch-russian-howitzer-prevail-in-artillery-duel-1117869838.html
Artillery plays pivotal role in modern warfare, not excluding special military operation, and Russia overwhelmingly outguns Ukrainian troops unleashing fiery rain on the enemy 24 hours a day.
Russian Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer has suppressed Ukrainian artillery in the vicinity of the recently liberated Avdeyevka during a counter-battery tug-of-war.Giatsint-S, despite its flowery name, is a deadly weapon capable of firing a wide range of ammunition and designed to provide long-range fire support for ground troops. The howitzer can move swiftly to new firing positions, making it hard to track down.
📹💥The Russian "Giatsint-S" howitzer unit of the "Center" group of troops has destroyed Ukrainian artillery guns in the Avdeyevka area during a counter-battery battle, the Russian Defense Ministry told Sputnik.
Watch Russian Howitzer Prevail in Artillery Duel with Ukrainians
13:10 GMT 11.04.2024 (Updated: 13:23 GMT 11.04.2024)
Artillery plays a pivotal role in modern warfare, and Russia's special military operation is no exception. The country has overwhelmingly outgunned Ukrainian troops by unleashing a fiery rain on them around the clock.
Russian Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer has suppressed Ukrainian artillery in the vicinity of the recently liberated Avdeyevka during a counter-battery tug-of-war.
Giatsint-S, despite its flowery name, is a deadly weapon capable of firing a wide range of ammunition and designed to provide long-range fire support for ground troops. The howitzer can move swiftly to new firing positions, making it hard to track down.