Watch Russian Howitzer Prevail in Artillery Duel with Ukrainians

Artillery plays pivotal role in modern warfare, not excluding special military operation, and Russia overwhelmingly outguns Ukrainian troops unleashing fiery rain on the enemy 24 hours a day.

Russian Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer has suppressed Ukrainian artillery in the vicinity of the recently liberated Avdeyevka during a counter-battery tug-of-war.Giatsint-S, despite its flowery name, is a deadly weapon capable of firing a wide range of ammunition and designed to provide long-range fire support for ground troops. The howitzer can move swiftly to new firing positions, making it hard to track down.

📹💥The Russian "Giatsint-S" howitzer unit of the "Center" group of troops has destroyed Ukrainian artillery guns in the Avdeyevka area during a counter-battery battle, the Russian Defense Ministry told Sputnik.

