West Not Condemning Ukraine Looks Like Indirect Support of Attacks on Zaporozhye Power Plant

West's unwillingness to condemn the actions of the Ukrainian side looks like an indirect support of Kiev's attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Russian Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"The main problem, of course, is with Western countries. No matter what Ukrainians do, they are never, under any circumstances, ready to say anything negative about the Ukrainian side. And it looks like an indirect support of the attacks on the Zaporozhye power plant," Ulyanov said after the meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).He also added that he has "a feeling that... such an atmosphere has been created, which... encourages the Ukrainian side to act recklessly."Despite such actions the meeting was positive and Russian managed to draw attention to the dangerous actions of the Ukrainian side at the facility, Ulyanov said.Ulyanov also noted that during the meeting only Russia and Syria directly called Ukraine guilty of the attacks on the Zaporozhye plant.Ulyanov expressed hope that Thursday's meeting will result in no new attacks on the plant by Ukraine.The Russian diplomat added that this is the reason why he would assess the meeting as positive, without overestimating it, adding that "this is what we could and had to do in this situation."

